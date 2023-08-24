Trade Setup for August 25: Nifty 50 needs a close above this level to avoid a fifth straight weekly loss

6 Min Read
Around 10 AM on Thursday, the Nifty 50 made its intraday high of 19,583. On an intraday basis, this was the highest level that the index had hit since August 10. Around the same time, the Nifty Bank had touched its own intraday high of 44,949 and was within touching distance of scaling the 45,000 mark for the first time since August 1.
Unfortunately, both failed in their respective attempts to sustain at higher levels.
While the Nifty 50 corrected 200 points from the day's high, the Nifty Bank fell over 500 points as the options expiry-related volatility played its part.
For now, the Nifty 50 is 75 points higher for the week and needs a close above the level of 19,310 in order to prevent its fifth straight weekly loss. In case that does not happen, the fifth straight weekly loss would be the longest weekly losing streak for the Nifty 50 since April-May last year.
Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities said that the Nifty 50 formed a bearish candle on the daily chart and the sentiment is likely to remain negative as long as the index remains below 19,470, which will act as a key resistance zone. Below those levels, he expects the index to retest levels of 19,325 - 19,300 on the downside.
A bearish engulfing type candle pattern (not a classical one) has formed on the Nifty 50's daily charts, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He called Thursday's move a false upside breakout and said that the Nifty 50 can break below immediate supports of 19,300 - 19,250 in the near-term. Any bounce will continue to see resistance around 19,550.
For the Nifty Bank, the index appears to be slightly better placed compared to the Nifty 50 when it comes to setup as well as levels. The index closed just below the 44,500 mark, which is said to be the next level of resistance. It needs a close above 43,851, to prevent its own fifth straight weekly loss. The last instance of the Nifty Bank declining five weeks in a row was back in February-March 2020.
Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One said that the level of 45,000 has continued to be a stiff resistance for the Nifty Bank through the month of August and only a break above that level can trigger a sustained upmove. On the downside, 44,200, followed by the 89-EMA of 44,000 is likely to hold firm.
The Nifty Bank encountered selling pressure at higher levels and is now showing signs of rangebound trading, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He added that the index is stuck in a range of 44,000 - 45,000. In case the index manages to hold 44,200, it can make another attempt towards 44,800 - 45,000.
The star of the show on Thursday was undoubtedly Coforge. The stock ended 9.5 percent higher, marking its biggest intraday gain in over two years. This happened after Baring PE Asia sold its entire 26.6 percent stake in the open market via block deals. At the same time, Jefferies also upgraded the stock to buy and raised its price target to Rs 6,251.
"Coforge is now about to breakout its previous high, which was formed around Rs 5,400 level. Having said that, the risk reward is not favourable to buy now. Any dip that one can get around the levels of Rs 5,200 can be used to enter into this stock aiming for the target on the upside at around Rs 5,600 or possibly higher," Ashish Kyal of Waves Strategy Advisors said.
"At the present level I would give it a pass despite citing that it’s a great company, management concall was good, earnings are going to do very well in FY24 and maybe in FY25 also, but I do not see money being made at the present level over the next 12 months," Mehraboon J Irani, market expert said.
What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?
Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Thursday, meaning an increase in Price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Coforge
|8.90%
|70.00%
|GMR Infra
|8.92%
|16.12%
|Coromandel International
|2.82%
|11.82%
|IndusInd Bank
|0.94%
|10.80%
|Balrampur Chini
|0.68%
|9.93%
Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh shorts on Thursday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|JSPL
|-1.91%
|14.66%
|Piramal Enterprises
|-2.30%
|13.70%
|RBL Bank
|-1.13%
|10.00%
|Reliance Industries
|-2.08%
|7.91%
|Cummins India
|-1.39%
|7.12%
Lets look at the stocks which saw unwinding of long positions on Thursday, meaning a decline in both price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Polycab
|-2.05%
|-10.09%
|Dixon Technologies
|-1.05%
|-3.43%
|Aarti Industries
|-0.64%
|-2.90%
|Can Fin Homes
|-0.61%
|-2.51%
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.71%
|-2.41%
Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday's trading session:
Both foreign and domestic investors were net buyers in the cash market during Thursday's trading session. However, one must keep in mind that the numbers are influenced by block deals worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore that took place on Thursday, including those in stocks like Coforge, Manappuram, Max Financial and Sapphire Foods.
Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty 50 index is back in "no man's land." Both Call and Put strikes have maximum Open Interest at the 19,400 strike. He expects the index to continue trading in the 19,300 - 19,600 range.
The Nifty 50 index is likely to face persistent resistance between the 19,450 - 19,500 levels, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. A definitive breakout or closing above levels of 19,500 can potentially trigger a rally in the index. He sees support at levels of 19,300.
