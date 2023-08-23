Trade Setup for August 24: Did the Nifty Bank get a much-awaited breakout ahead of the weekly expiry?

The Nifty 50 closed above the 19,400 mark on Thursday for the first time in five trading sessions. Although it has not managed to cross its resistance band of 19,450 - 19,500, the fact that it is within touching distance of the same will give the bulls some heart.

But the greater focus was on the Nifty Bank, which outperformed on Wednesday. After snapping a seven-day losing streak on Monday, the index rose over a percent in mid-week trading to register its biggest single-day gain in a month.

So the question is? Has the Nifty Bank gotten a much-awaited breakout? Chartists have been mentioning that the index needs to sustain above the 44,200 mark over a period of time to trigger a short-covering move. Now that the index has closed near the 44,500 mark, it remains to be seen whether it manages to make a move towards the 45,000 mark.

The indices will have to contend with the fact that Thursday will be the weekly options expiry of the Nifty 50 and Nifty Bank contracts.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty Bank index has broken out of the 43,700 - 44,100 range. He said that the maximum Open Interest on the Call side is at the 44,500 mark and hence the options activity at this strike will determine further direction of the index.

The critical resistance of the index was 44,200, which was convincingly breached, supported by substantial trading volumes, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He further said that as long as the index sustains above the 44,200 mark, it will move towards 44,500. Downside support is now at 44,000.

For the Nifty 50, Wednesday's close was the highest since August 16. The index has now gained for three days in row.

"For day traders, 19,400 will act as a trend decider for the Nifty 50," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. In case the index sustains above those levels, it can extend its move towards levels of 19,535.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the market action currently suggests another anticipated upside breakout around the 19,500 levels in the short-term and any failure to sustain the same could lead to selling pressure at higher levels. Immediate support is at 19,360 levels.

A standout performer on Wednesday was Polycab India, which hit a record high of Rs 5,156. The stock has nearly doubled in 2023 and has gained 110 percent over the last 12 months.

"We also have a buy on Polycab India and out target price has already been achieved given the recent rally," Nischal Maheshwari of Centrum Broking said. "If you really look at the broader space and the brown goods, it's only Polycab and KEI Industries I which have actually really done well in this sector. But at these prices, I think it is fully priced. So I wouldn't be a buyer at these prices for Polycab India," he added.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Sun TV 4.69% 21.26% Dalmia Bharat 2.08% 12.34% Colgate-Palmolive 0.38% 11.94% Polycab 2.52% 8.39% Cholamandalam 2.47% 8.04%

Lets now look at the stocks that added fresh short positions on Wednesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Coforge -2.25% 23.52% ONGC -0.45% 10.00% Apollo Tyres -0.68% 8.92% Indiamart -1.15% 6.50% Shree Cement -0.74% 5.35%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Thursday's session:

Reliance Industries: Qatar Investment Authority to invest Rs 8,278 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for a 0.99 percent stake, valuing the company at Rs 8.27 lakh crore.

Coforge: Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that Baring unit HULST BV is planning on selling its entire stake in the company through a block deal. HULST BV to sell 26.63 percent equity at a floor price of Rs 4,550 per share. The floor price is a 7.4 percent discount to its Current Market Price. Offer size is $893 Million.

Angel One: SEBI has passed an order with respect to certain demat and trading accounts that were opened with the company by non-existent / bogus entities using forged documents between 2008 and 2013. The company was a whistleblower in the matter and financial operations will not be affected.

NHPC: Signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation Ltd. to implement Pumped storage Hydro Power Projects and Renewable Energy.

PNB Housing: ICRA revises its outlook on NCDs and Tier-II bonds to positive from stable.

After a prolonged lull, foreign investors were buyers in Wednesday's trading session, while domestic institutions continued their buying streak.

Rupak De of LKP Securities believes that a significant breakthrough above the 19,500 mark can trigger a rally in the Nifty 50 towards higher levels. Otherwise, the index is likely to remain rangebound between the 21-EMA of 19,471 and 19,281 on the downside.

SAMCO's Ramani said that some short covering at the 19,500 Call Strike, which currently has the maximum Open Interest for the Nifty 50 will result in a sharp upmove for the index.