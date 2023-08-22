Trade Setup for August 23: Action lies in the broader markets as Nifty 50 remains stuck in a range

I am taking the liberty to quote CNBC Awaaz Managing Editor Anuj Singhal for my opening line today. A couple of weeks ago, he wrote on 'X' - "What kind of market is this, the Nifty is not ready to move and the Midcaps are not ready to fall." The tweet holds true till date.

The Nifty 50 index was unmoved on Wednesday. It did make an intraday high of 19,443, but failed to close above the 19,400 mark yet again. On the other hand, the Nifty Midcap index made an all-time high, while the Smallcap index is within touching distance of the same. The index is down over 600 points from its all-time high of 19,990.

"The Nifty 50 is witnessing non-directional activity on the higher side, finding resistance at the 19,450 mark," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. He sees any potential uptrend possible only after the index crosses the 19,450 mark, which can then take the index towards 19,500 - 19,525.

Osho Krishnan of Angel One said that 19,480 - 19,500 will remain a stiff resistance for the Nifty 50 index, while the 50-DMA of 19,300 - 19,250 will continue to act as the support zone. "The index awaits some triggers to emerge from the slumber phase," he said.

Just like the Nifty 50, the Nifty Bank index did not move much either on Tuesday, ending below the 44,000 mark after closing just above it on Monday. The index continues to struggle in a 400-point range of 43,700 on the downside and 44,150 on the upside. The Nifty Bank has now declined in eight out of the last nine trading sessions.

Nifty Bank's daily RSI has entered into a bearish crossover pattern, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. He expects the index to fall towards levels of 43,800, below which it can fall further towards the next support zone of 43,500. Resistance on the upside is seen at 44,200.

As we highlighted earlier, while the indices continue to remain rangebound, the action lies in the broader markets. The Nifty Midcap index ended at a record high on Tuesday, making a new high of 38,563. Gains on the index were led by stocks like BHEL which hit a six-year high, after surging 10 percent. Tata Tele, Tata Communications were some of the other gainers.

"The Nifty Midcap 100 index has rallied over 30 percent in the last three months without any meaningful correction," Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi said. He also observed a negative divergence on the RSI. "Of course, in a trending market, such divergences don't work but the index is highly overstretched," he said, advising to book full profits in trading positions.

The Nifty Smallcap index also gained 0.8 percent on Tuesday and is now less than 200 points away from its own all-time high of 12,047. Gains were led by stocks like NBCC, Welspun India and Hindustan Copper.

“From a valuation standpoint, I do think the smallcaps give me the least comfort. I also think that we got to be a little bit careful when we look at year-to-date data or even if you look at three-year data, you are picking up a very favourable base point in terms of the returns from smallcaps. If I just shift the horizon to 5 years or 7 years, things will suddenly start to look very different," Vetri Subramaniam of UTI AMC said last week.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Tuesday, meaning an increase in both Price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Escorts Kubota 2.89% 15.30% Dixon Tech 1.93% 9.82% Polycab 3.15% 8.99% BHEL 10.00% 8.93% NTPC 1.05% 8.63%

Lets look at the stocks which have added fresh short positions on Tuesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Colgate-Palmolive -2.93% 7.55% Gujarat Gas -0.41% 6.77% Deepak Nitrite -1.64% 5.00% Piramal Enterprises -0.90% 4.26% State Bank of India -0.65% 4.22%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's trading session:

Jio Financial Services: Date for removal from Sensex and other BSE indices delayed till opening of August 29. More details here.

Vodafone Idea: Telecom operator plans to clear dues worth nearly Rs 2,400 crore to the government by September, according to a PTI report citing sources privy to the development.

Linde India: Awarded Letter of Acceptance by Indian Oil Corporation in connection with the job-work contract for setting up of an Air Separation Unit within IOC's Panipat Refinery Complex. On completion of the construction and performance test, Linde India will enter into requisite agreements with IOC to operate and maintain the facility for a period of 20 years. Linde expects to fund the capex via internal accruals. More about Linde India in this story.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the Nifty 50 is forming a smaller lower top within a narrow range. The repeated testing of immediate supports with the lack of strength can eventually result in a downside breakout of support levels, he said. Shetti further added that the market lacks strength to sustain the upside bounce.

LKP's De said that the prevailing sentiment on the Nifty 50 is feeble, given that the index is below key moving averages. As of now, he prefers continuing with the sell on rallies stance, as long as the Nifty 50 remains below 19,500.