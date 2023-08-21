Trade Setup for August 22: Nifty 50 charts point to a move towards 19,500 as long as it sustains this level

The Nifty 50 is stuck in a range. Not that this is anything to be surprised about, but the 0.4 percent gain seen by the index on Monday was the highest in a single day since August 4. That was the context behind the first sentance. The index traded above the 19,400 mark for most parts of the trading day, despite a tepid listing from Jio Financial Services, but failed to close above it.

However, the Nifty 50 is just 10 points away from 19,400 and that provides a ray of hope for the bulls. The range remains the same though - 19,250 on the downside and 19,400 on the upside. But the bulls would look to take heart from Monday's price action.

The underperformance from Reliance Industries on Monday was balanced and negated by strong moves in ITC, Infosys and Bajaj Finance, which ended as the top Nifty 50 gainer on Monday.

"On the daily charts, the Nifty 50 has formed a bullish candle and on the intraday charts, it has made a double bottom," observed Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. Till the time the Nifty 50 holds above the 19,320 mark, the bullish sentiment is likely to continue towards 19,475, 19,500 levels," he said.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that the Nifty 50 has formed a morning star candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which is a bullish reversal pattern around the 50-DEMA of 19,270. He said that this pattern can give a ray of hope to the bulls and that a close above Monday's high of 19,426 can trigger initiation of fresh long positions on the index.

The Nifty Bank index snapped a seven-day losing streak on Monday but faced some resistance above the 44,000 mark towards the final minutes of the trading session. The index fell over 100 points from the day's high but managed to close just above the 44,000 mark. This was the first instance of the Nifty Bank closing above 44,000 in four trading sessions.

SAMCO's Ramani observed short covering at levels of 43,800 and 43,900 strikes on the Nifty Bank index. While the index consolidates in the 43,700 - 44,100 range, Ramani said that a decisive close above or below the range could provide further direction to the index.

Maintaining the downside support of 43,750 would mean a bullish stance for the Nifty Bank, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. A break through above the immediate resistance level of 44,200 will trigger an upmove towards 44,500. "The momentum indicator, RSI in oversold territory, signal some potential for a bounce from current levels," Shah said.

Although there were multiple stocks that had swift intraday moves on Monday, two deserve a particular mention. One cannot not talk about Jio Financial Services as the stock ended its trading debut in a lower circuit of 5 percent at Rs 248.9. However, the moves were not related to fundamentals but technicals. Here's Deepak Shenoy of Capitalmind explaining why the stock ended in a lower circuit on Monday:

"The Indian Index funds themselves hold probably around Rs 2 lakh crore worth of Reliance, I mean worth of overall AUM and if 10 percent of that or certain percentages of Reliance Jio financials, they will have to compulsorily sell it, which is why you're seeing this I think it's nearly Rs 3 crore shares, about 750 crore worth of volume that's sitting on the sell side and there's no buyer because everybody knows that these people have to compulsorily sell. So we're going to see a lot of time before it, stabilises in price. But I think also that they have to give us more insight into the business," Shenoy said.

Another stock that stood out on Monday was Lemon Tree Hotels, which ended at a record high. The stock has now gained 8x from its Covid-19 low of Rs 13.5 in May 2020.

"Lemon Tree is a stock with Rs 7,000 crore market capitalisation and Rs 1,700 crore of debt and now with tariff rates going to increase, more traction, more occupancy and this is where possibly in one and half two years it can become a debt free company also. So this is where more alpha can be generated from such kind of stocks going forward in the market," Amit Gupta of ICICI Securities PMS said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks which added fresh long positions on Monday, meaning an increase in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bharat Forge 1.22% 14.57% NTPC 1.95% 10.92% Dixon Tech 3.80% 9.80% LTTS 1.91% 7.60% Metropolis 0.73% 7.56%

Lets take a look at the stocks that saw fresh short positions on Monday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Reliance Industries -1.07% 7.21% Info Edge -0.11% 2.94% Aurobindo Pharma -0.18% 2.51% PVRINOX -0.67% 2.19% Indian Hotels -0.42% 2.18%

Nagaraj Shetti continues to maintain the view that there is a lack of strength in any upside bounce on the Nifty 50 index. "Hence, such repeated testing of the supports without showing any significant upside bounces could eventually result in a decisive downside breakout of the said supports," he said, adding that any further upside can encounter resistance at 19,500.

As long as the Nifty 50 trades above the 19,250 mark, it can head towards the 19,500 level, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. A sustained breakout above 19,500 has the potential to catalyze a sustained and substantial market rally, he said.