Trade Setup for August 21: Will Jio Financial's listing trigger a relief rally for the Nifty 50?

The Nifty 50 has now declined for four weeks in a row. It is for the first time that this has happened in over a year. Yet again, the bulls managed to defend the 19,300 mark on Friday, but by only just, and they have Reliance Industries to thank for that.

Share Market Live NSE

Towards the closing of Friday's session, the index heavyweight announced that the company's demerged financial services arm, Jio Financial Services will list on the stock exchanges on Monday, August 21. The news triggered a relief rally in the Reliance stock and consequently the index as well. However, that recovery was short-lived as the index fell back towards the day's low by the close of trade.

For Monday's session, the Nifty 50 and the bulls will again be banking on Reliance Industries as to how the stock performs post the Jio Financial listing. The stock was the top contributor to the Nifty 50 recovery on Friday.

Most chartists continue to believe that while the overall trend continues to remain negative, fresh selling pressure will emerge in the Nifty 50 only once it breaks below the 19,250 mark near which it has been consistently taking support on an intraday level.

Amol Athawale of Kotak Securities said that below 19,250, the index can slip to 19,100. On the upside, 19,400 will act as a resistance for the index.

The first sign of revival for the Nifty 50 will be once the index closes above levels of 19,370 - 19,400, said Sameet Chavan of Angel One. He advises traders to refrain from complacent and aggressive trades on the index for now.

Just like the Nifty 50, the Nifty Bank has also declined for four weeks in a row. However, the index has also dropped for seven consecutive sessions, despite being more resilient compared to the Nifty 50. The last instance of the Nifty Bank falling seven days in a row was back in September 2022. The index is stuck in a range and is unable to close above the 44,000 mark for three straight sessions.

Open Interest on the Call side is the highest at the 44,000 mark, resulting in the Nifty Bank persistently encountering resistance at those levels, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. On the downside, support is present for the index at the 100-DMA of 43,600, a break of which can trigger additional selling pressure.

Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities also said that the Nifty Bank is stuck in a 300-point range. Some buying interest will only emerge in the index once it manages a close above the 44,000 mark.

Goes without saying, the stock of the day would be Reliance Industries. The index heavyweight will be in focus ahead of the listing of its demerged Jio Financial Services as we highlighted earlier.

"We need to recognise that there's probably the biggest player in the space who has just walked in. So I think it's a lot more exciting, not from a stock market perspective necessarily, or not the stock market perspective alone, but to actually look at what kind of disruption this could do in terms of businesses, not sure of pricing as much. But in terms of, to get credit across to a larger cross section of India. That's to me, actually, the bigger question to be asked and the bigger thing to be observed is how disruptive can this become?," N Jayakumar of Prime Securities said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Friday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bharat Forge 1.08% 5.86% Reliance Industries 0.47% 5.19% Jubilant Foodworks 0.20% 4.65% ACC 1.48% 4.03% Adani Enterprises 3.61% 2.30%

Lets look at the stocks that added fresh shorts on Friday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Manappuram Finance -3.88% 21.76% United Breweries -2.44% 5.45% Larsen & Toubro -0.64% 3.95% HDFC AMC -1.73% 3.73% Metropolis -1.08% 3.70%

Some stocks saw short covering on Friday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change AU Small Finance Bank 2.28% -7.30% Apollo Tyres 0.32% -6.81% Britannia 0.49% -5.87% Maruti Suzuki 0.52% -5.31% Dixon Tech 0.66% -4.45%

Here are the stocks that saw unwinding of their long positions on Friday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest: