Trade setup for Aug 3: Some correction on cards for Nifty50 as the bulls take a breather

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session barely in the green on Tuesday, as gains in heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints and SBI were offset by losses in the HDFC twins and Infosys. Investors awaited the outcome of a bi-monthly review by the RBI's interest rate-setting panel due by the end of the week.

Nervousness persisted in equities around the world amid reignited fears of a global recession.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with upper and lower shadows, and one may expect some correction in the short term, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Technically, this pattern indicates the formation of a high wave type pattern at the hurdle of 17,400," he said.

Brace for profit booking in banking

The Nifty Bank has failed to take out 38,000 on a closing basis, already in oversold territory on the short-term timeframe, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He believes some profit booking cannot be ruled out in the banking index. "Volatility is likely to increase ahead of the RBI policy (outcome) and one should keep a buy-on-dip approach with immediate support at 37,400," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 3 session:

Global markets

European equities dropped on Tuesday as weak global factory data fanned economic slowdown fears, mirroring the trend seen across much of Asian markets. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.6 percent in early hours.

S&P 500 futures were also down 0.6 percent, suggesting a lower opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that correction or consolidation is on the cards for the Nfity50 in the next 1-2 sessions before another bounce from the lows.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 stands more than six percent above its long-term simple moving average, in a bullish signal. For the banking index, this gap is wider, at seven percent.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,311.5 37,983.5 10 17,305.7 37,903.5 20 17,260.4 37,762.3 50 16,931.9 37,233.8 100 16,690.1 36,558.8 200 16,323.3 35,464.3

Shetti sees immediate support at 17,150 and crucial resistance around 17,400.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600 and 17,800, with 1.2 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,200, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with 1.6 lakh.

This suggests a major hurdle at 17,500 and strong support at 17,200.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change EICHERMOT 2,988,300 3,108 0.68% 19.54% AUBANK 6,300,000 616.35 2.46% 19.29% CONCOR 3,431,000 722.65 1.53% 19.00% BOSCHLTD 149,900 17,871 0.60% 15.68% AMBUJACEM 41,148,000 380.75 0.73% 14.50%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BSOFT 4,646,200 334.65 -2.89% -2.74% PERSISTENT 677,250 3,621 -1.42% -2.55% MFSL 1,655,550 848.95 -3.58% -2.51% DALBHARAT 1,066,000 1,588.15 -0.60% -2.30% UBL 1,196,800 1,600.50 -0.58% -2.04%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CANBK 40,572,900 233.3 3.02% -2.87% CHOLAFIN 8,106,250 746.65 1.15% -2.41% IOC 67,645,500 69.9 1.16% -1.50% POLYCAB 1,072,500 2,366.50 0.51% -1.40% M&M 11,184,600 1,255.05 0.84% -1.40%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change FSL 16,541,200 103.75 -5.21% 37.54% SYNGENE 1,719,000 557.4 -2.93% 32.23% INDUSTOWER 11,734,800 219.7 -3.53% 13.96% GAIL 26,663,100 142.25 -3.82% 12.95% GODREJPROP 3,395,600 1,462.35 -3.65% 11.66%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 20 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone:

ADANIENT BANKBARODA FEDERALBNK ITC ADANITRANS BLUEDART GESHIP JKPAPER AIAENG COALINDIA HAL M&M ASTERDM DEEPAKFERT INDHOTEL MARUTI ATGL ELGIEQUIP INOXLEISUR METROBRAND

52-week lows

No stock in the 500-scrip pack hit a 52-week low.