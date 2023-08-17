Trade Setup for August 18: Nifty 50 looks to prevent its worst weekly losing streak in 16 months

The current market is the perfect test of the optimist Vs the Pessimist. The optimist would say after the weekly options expiry session on Thursday that the Nifty 50 continues to defend the 19,300 mark on the downside and Thursday's low was higher than that of Wednesday.

On the other hand, the pessimist would ask for how long? The Nifty 50 closed below the 19,400 mark for the first time in two weeks. Thursday's close means that the Nifty 50 is now lower for the week and is likely to post its fourth straight weekly loss. The last time that happened, was back in April-May, 2022.

"The Nifty 50 has formed a bearish inside candle on the daily charts, indicating that this non-directional activity is likely to continue," said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. He further said that 19,320 is the sacrosanct support for the index, below which it can slip to 19,250 - 19,200. He anticipates a fresh upmove only above levels of 19,480.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the short term trend of the Nifty 50 remains choppy with a weak bias. He is expecting a downside breakout of the 19,300 - 19,250 levels in the near term, which can take the index down to the 19,100 - 19,000 mark. Any upside bounce can see resistance at 19,600, Shetti said.

The Nifty Bank though, showed much more resilient compared to the Nifty 50. However, the index did end with a negative bias, declining for the sixth straight session. The last time it fell for six days in a row was between September 21-29, 2022. It is also on the verge of declining for the fourth straight week. The last time that happened was back in February 2022.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the downside support of 43,600 is crucial for the Nifty Bank in case one wants to adopt a buy-on-dips strategy. "A potential resistance awaits at 44,200 and a break above that could trigger a short-covering move towards the 45,000 mark," he added.

ITC was among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index on Thursday. The stock has been seeing a steady decline since it made its all-time high of Rs 490 last month. Its now down 10 percent from its record high. The stock is now set for its fourth straight weekly drop. The last instance of the stock falling four weeks in a row goes back to April 2021.

“I am constructive on ITC. It should be part of one’s core portfolio. As far as hotel business is concerned, the last year’s base was very high. So, one should look at the hotel numbers, they have been subdued, but overall one should be positive on ITC," Ajay Bodke, Market Expert said.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Here are the stocks that added fresh longs on Thursday, which means an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bata India 5.36% 30.05% Escorts Kubota 3.34% 21.92% Birlasoft 3.75% 11.76% PNB 2.75% 10.63% Tech Mahindra 0.09% 8.82%

Here are the stocks which added fresh shorts on Thursday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Syngene -0.09% 10.80% Kotak Mahindra Bank -1.15% 9.77% Reliance Industries -1.46% 8.23% Power Grid -1.87% 7.48% ICICI Bank -0.56% 6.82%

These stocks saw unwinding of long positions on Thursday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Oracle Financial -1.31% -6.50% Interglobe Aviation -0.24% -6.43% Polycab -0.42% -6.30% HCLTech -0.21% -5.55% Infosys -0.33% -4.48%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday's trading session:

Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motors, PNB, Zydus: To be included in the Nifty Next 50 index. Adjustment to take place on September 28, 2023.

Page Industries, HDFC AMC, ACC, Indus Towers, Nykaa: To be excluded from the Nifty Next 50 index. Adjustment to take place on September 28, 2023.

Reliance Industries: Jio Financial to be delisted from the FTSE indices, marked at zero value. MSCI will uphold Jio Financial, while Nifty 50 and Sensex will delete the stock three days after listing.

Zydus Life: Gets USFDA approval for Doxepin tablets. The tablets are used in the treatment of depression and anxiety.

South Indian Bank: Reserve Bank of India approves the appointment of PR Seshadri as MD & CEO from October 1, 2023.

Tata Steel: Calls shareholders meet for merger with TRF on September 18.

NTPC: Signs Business Transfer Agreement with NTPC Mining to hive off its coal mining business. The coal mining business consists of six coal mines.