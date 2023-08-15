Trade Setup for August 16: Will inflation dampen any hopes of a Nifty 50 bounce?

While the bears may have the upper hand currently, the bulls are not willing to throw in the towel just yet. But while they had weak global cues and a weaker chart set up to deal with, they are now faced with another headwind, and that is inflation.

In Monday's trade setup, we mentioned to you that the Nifty 50 could possibly see another 100-150 points of downside before it reaches some more crucial support levels. It turned out exactly as per script. But what followed would give immense heart to the bulls. The index recovered nearly 200 points from those lows and even ended in the green before Tuesday's holiday.

India's CPI data came in much higher than expected for the month of July, prompting fears that the Reserve Bank of India may have to hike interest rates ahead of the upcoming festive season. This piece by Latha Venkatesh explains the consequences of the CPI print.

The Nifty 50 received support at the 50-day exponential moving average leading to the intraday rebound, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. "However, the RSI has demonstrated a weakening trend with its a bearish crossover and value dropping below 50," he added. De believes if the index falls below 19,250, it can trigger a correction towards levels of 19,100 - 19,150. Upside resistance remains at 19,550.

Similar to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Bank index also recovered nearly 300 points from the lowest point of the day. After briefly slipping below the 44,000 mark for the first time in nearly two months on Monday, the index eventually managed to close above it. However, it fell for the fourth day in a row for the first time in a month.

LKP's De said that the index continues to have support at 43,800 mark, but there is significant call writing at the 44,500 mark could hinder any potential upside. He advises traders to have a sell-on-rise strategy, until there's a clear breakout above the 44,500 mark.

The Nifty Bank has formed a Doji pattern on the charts which indicates indecision, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. The 100-DMA on the downside holds the key for the index as it has traded above it since April of this year.

Shares of PVR-INOX were standout in a weak market on Monday, ending five percent higher after a historic box-office weekend which saw heavy footfalls due to the release of films like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer. The stock has gained in four out the last five trading sessions and ended at a 52-week high.

"I think the larger concern the stock had was this OTT versus people going out in the cinema halls and spending that much money to take that experience. I think a lot of that has been dispelled," Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Consultants said. "And there's a good pipeline also. So, I think it's a good outgoing, out of home consumption, only the hotel space was probably doing well. I think probably now the multiplexes should catch up," he added.