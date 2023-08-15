Trade Setup for August 16: Will inflation dampen any hopes of a Nifty 50 bounce?

While the bears may have the upper hand currently, the bulls are not willing to throw in the towel just yet. But while they had weak global cues and a weaker chart set up to deal with, they are now faced with another headwind, and that is inflation.

In Monday's trade setup, we mentioned to you that the Nifty 50 could possibly see another 100-150 points of downside before it reaches some more crucial support levels. It turned out exactly as per script. But what followed would give immense heart to the bulls. The index recovered nearly 200 points from those lows and even ended in the green before Tuesday's holiday.

Share Market Live NSE

This just implies that while the bears may have the upper hand currently, the bulls are not willing to throw in the towel just yet. But while they had weak global cues and a weaker chart set up to deal with, they are now faced with another headwind, and that is inflation.

India's CPI data came in much higher than expected for the month of July, prompting fears that the Reserve Bank of India may have to hike interest rates ahead of the upcoming festive season. This piece by Latha Venkatesh explains the consequences of the CPI print.

The Nifty 50 received support at the 50-day exponential moving average leading to the intraday rebound, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. "However, the RSI has demonstrated a weakening trend with its a bearish crossover and value dropping below 50," he added. De believes if the index falls below 19,250, it can trigger a correction towards levels of 19,100 - 19,150. Upside resistance remains at 19,550.

Similar to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Bank index also recovered nearly 300 points from the lowest point of the day. After briefly slipping below the 44,000 mark for the first time in nearly two months on Monday, the index eventually managed to close above it. However, it fell for the fourth day in a row for the first time in a month.

LKP's De said that the index continues to have support at 43,800 mark, but there is significant call writing at the 44,500 mark could hinder any potential upside. He advises traders to have a sell-on-rise strategy, until there's a clear breakout above the 44,500 mark.

The Nifty Bank has formed a Doji pattern on the charts which indicates indecision, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. The 100-DMA on the downside holds the key for the index as it has traded above it since April of this year.

Shares of PVR-INOX were standout in a weak market on Monday, ending five percent higher after a historic box-office weekend which saw heavy footfalls due to the release of films like Gadar 2, OMG 2 and Jailer. The stock has gained in four out the last five trading sessions and ended at a 52-week high.

"I think the larger concern the stock had was this OTT versus people going out in the cinema halls and spending that much money to take that experience. I think a lot of that has been dispelled," Gurmeet Chadha of Complete Circle Consultants said. "And there's a good pipeline also. So, I think it's a good outgoing, out of home consumption, only the hotel space was probably doing well. I think probably now the multiplexes should catch up," he added.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's August futures shed 1.8 percent and 1.91 lakh shares in Open Interest. They are now trading at a premium of 43.8 points from 76.05 points earlier. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank August futures shed 6.3 percent or 1.3 lakh shares in Open Interest on Monday. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 0.99 from 0.91.

GNFC has entered the F&O ban list from Wednesday's session, while Hindustan Copper is out of the ban list. Chambal Fertilisers, Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Granules India, Manappuram Finance and India Cements continue to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for August 17 Expiry:

For this Thursday's expiry, the Nifty 50 call strikes of 19,450 and 19,400 have seen Open Interest addition. Interestingly, the 19,950 call has seen Open Interest shedding for this Thursday's expiry.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,450 32.05 Lakh Added 69 19,400 28.29 Lakh Added 98.85 19,950 14.11 Lakh Shed 1.25

Nifty 50 on the Put side for August 17 Expiry:

On the put side, the Nifty 50 strikes between 19,300 and 19,400 have seen Open Interest addition for this Thursday's expiry, indicating that the bulls want to defend the 19,300 mark on the downside.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,300 38.72 Lakh Added 21.45 19,350 26.97 Lakh Added 31.35 19,400 22.37 Lakh Added 46.8

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Monday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Coforge 0.18% 7.49% NMDC 4.33% 4.61% Reliance Industries 0.96% 4.60% Polycab 1.94% 4.16% Divis Laboratories 1.60% 3.47%

Lets look at the stocks that added fresh short positions on Monday, meaning an increase in Open Interest but decrease in price:

Stock Price Change OI Change Muthoot Finance -6.12% 25.58% SAIL -4.69% 6.45% Alkem Labs -1.17% 5.68% GNFC -1.95% 5.56% City Union Bank -5.84% 4.94%

Lets take a look at the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's session:

ITC: Cigarette revenue growth of 13 percent, volume growth of 9-10 percent compared to expectations of 7-8 percent. FMCG sales cross Rs 5,000 crore in a quarter for the first time. Margins 270 bps higher than estimates. Investors to get one hotel share for every 10 held and should list in 15 months.

Interglobe Aviation: Gangwal family to sell another 4 percent stake in the company through a block deal. Indicative price of Rs 2,400 per share is a 5.8 percent discount to Monday's close. Deal worth Rs 3,730 crore. Stake to fall to 25.72 percent post the block deal. Gangwal family to have a 150-day lock up post this deal.

Infosys: Wins a mega €1.5 billion deal with Liberty Global. Initial agreement for a period of five years with an option to extend it to eight years, in case of which the deal value would be €2.3 billion. Liberty Global is an existing customer. FY24 guidance is for revenue growth of 1-3.5 percent.

Vodafone Idea: Promoter group entity to provide direct or indirect financial support to the extent of Rs 2,000 crore in case of any fund requirement to meet its impending payment obligations. June quarter net loss widens to Rs 7,480 crore from Rs 6,418 crore in March. The company will also pay Rs 1,680 crore spectrum auction due for August 17, 2023 by availing 30-day grace period

Zee Entertainment: SEBI issues confirmatory order in Zee Entertainment case. Probe to be completed in eight months. Punit Goenka and Subhash Chandra barred from holding key managerial positions in Zee Group companies and in demerged companies. Punit Goenka barred from taking MD position in merged entity with Sony.

ONGC, OMCs, Reliance: Windfall tax on crude petroleum hiked to Rs 7,100 per tonne from Rs 4,250 per tonne. Special Additional Excise duty on diesel hiked to Rs 5.5 per litre from Re 1. SAED on petrol remains nil.

HCLTech: Cricket Australia to select HCLTech to accelerate digital transformation. HCLTech has been partner to Cricket Australia since 2019.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Launches the Oja tractor platform in Cape Town. To be the first light weight tractor from the Mahindra Group. To target 3.7 lakh unit strong market in US, India, ASEAN with Oja tractor.