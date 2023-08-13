Trade Setup for August 14: Nifty 50 likely to see another 100-150 points downside in truncated week

A sustained close below 19,500 last took place in July. That is when the Nifty 50 made its previous swing low of 19,303 before slipping below it on August 3 to 19,296.

The Nifty 50 index has now declined for three weeks in a row. The last time this happened was back in March this year. It has now corrected over 550 points from its recent peak of 19,990. What's a bigger sign of worry is that it has closed below its key near-term support level of 19,500.

Three out of the last four sessions have resulted in the Nifty 50 end with losses. The index last closed below 19,500 on August 3, but saw a bout of short-covering over the next two sessions to head back towards the 19,600 mark. A sustained close below 19,500 last took place in July. That is when the Nifty 50 made its previous swing low of 19,303 before slipping below it on August 3 to 19,296.

These are the levels that chartists are now watching out for. With 19,500 gone, they expect the index to fall another 100-150 points before it could see some support around the previous swing lows.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities has observed the formation of a long bear candle on the daily chart, indicating a downside breakdown of the range. He expects the index to fall towards levels of 19,290 in the coming sessions and any upside bounce from here can see resistance near the 19,550 mark.

The Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a bearish trend as it remains below the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average, said Rupak De of LKP Securities, who also observed the RSI to be in a bearish crossover. He expects the index to fall towards 19,300 in the near-term and upside resistance is at levels of 19,500.

Similar to the Nifty 50, the Nifty Bank index has also declined for three weeks in a row and all three weekly drops have been in excess of a percent. The index has corrected nearly 2,000 points from its July 16 close of 46,075. The Nifty Bank is now 200 points away from breaking below the mark of 44,000. Last time the Nifty Bank closed below that level was back on June 26.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities thinks that the prevailing sentiment is leaning towards the sell-on-rallies camp. The Nifty Bank, according to Shah, now has a resistance at 44,500, while the next significant support is at 43,700, which may serve as a buying range and trigger a bounce back.

The Nifty Bank has closed below the level of 44,500 which earlier was a strong support. He expects the current fall to continue till levels of 43,500 where the next visible support is placed. Fresh buying may occour only if the index closes above levels of 45,100 on the upside.

A stock that stood out in a weak market on Friday was Hindustan Copper. The stock ended 7 percent higher, making a new 52-week high of Rs 160.70. Shares have risen over 30 percent in the last one month and close to 40 percent on a year-to-date basis.

"I think Hindustan Copper, where the majority of earnings comes from copper, copper value add products as well, including rods I think that should hold up earnings. And with inventory levels expected to be at dismal levels, both domestically and at an international scale any bounce back which probably comes to in the second half, can have an incremental addition," Mayuresh Joshi of William O' Neil told CNBC-TV18.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Friday, meaning an increase in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change India Cements 4.20% 18.82% Coforge 1.70% 17.57% Reliance Industries 0.21% 10.45% Tata Communications 0.72% 6.86% Samvardhana Motherson 2.83% 5.32%

Lets take a look at the stocks which added fresh shorts on Friday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Apollo Tyres -8.45% 19.88% Max Financial Services -2.74% 14.40% Britannia -0.70% 8.24% JK Cement -2.87% 8.04% Info Edge -4.49% 7.79%

Some stocks also witnessed long unwinding on Friday, meaning a decline in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Can Fin Homes -4.18% -24.58% Zee Entertainment -3.65% -15.38% Alkem Labs -8.08% -12.65% PI Industries -0.71% -7.61% Astral -1.42% -6.93%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session:

Adani Ports & SEZ: Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP has quit as the company's statutory auditor. The company has appointed MSKA and Associates Charterted Accountants as the company's auditor. You can read more here.

Voltas: Revenue above expectations but EBITDA and margin below expectations. AC market share down 130 basis points at 20.6 percent from 21.9 percent. EMP segment losses expand while revenue grows on a low base.

Glenmark: Revenue growth better-than-expectations while margin in-line. Revenue growth led by strong performance in North America, Europe, Rest of World. US sales at $98.4 million versus $100-102 million estimate. Profit impacted due to higher finance costs and higher depreciation.

ABB India: EBITDA margin at 13.9 percent above 12 percent estimate. Solid execution drives margin expansion. Double-digit revenue and profitability growth across all business areas. Orders grew despite high base led by emerging and traditional segments.

Crompton Consumer: Revenue largely in-line while margins under pressure. Strong growth in premium fans and continued double digit growth in appliances. Lighting products margin expands due to cost optimisation strategy.

Shree Renuka Sugar: Gross profit margin sees expansion but higher finance costs lead to higher losses. Distillery revenue contracts but margin expands.

Sun TV: Revenue above estimates while EBITDA and net profit are below estimates. Ad revenue flat at Rs 339 crore. Subscription revenue grows by 6 percent. IPL income at Rs 513 crore from Rs 228 crore.

What Are The Global Cues Indicating?

US markets ended mixed on Friday but ended the week with losses. The Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent to lodge its second straight weekly drop.

Nasdaq's weekly drop of 1.9 percent was the first instance in 2023 when it fell for back-to-back weeks. The S&P 500 fell 0.3 percent for the week. However, the Dow Jones outperformed, ending 0.6 percent higher on a weekly basis.

Foreign investors were back to being net sellers in the cash market, while domestic investors were net buyers.

Immediate resistance for the Nifty 50 can be seen around the 19,500 - 19,600 mark, said Osho Krishnan of Angel One. The bearish gap of 19,678 - 19,705 continues to act as another barrier for the index. Immediate support is seen around the 19,380 - 19,350 , followed by the bullish gap of 19,235 - 19,201 for the upcoming week. He advises avoiding undue risk and aggressive trades in the indices.

SAMCO's Ramani said that the maximum call Open Interest for the Nifty 50 is placed at the 19,600 strike, followed by 19,500. The next visible support for the index is now at 19,300, he said.