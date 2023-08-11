Trade Setup for August 11: Nifty 50 needs to close above this level to prevent a third straight weekly loss

For the week, the Nifty 50 index is currently flat with modest gains. It needs to close above 19,517 on Friday to prevent a third straight weekly loss.

The key takeaway from Thursday's trading session was that both the Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank continue to respect their crucial support levels. Both indices, the Nifty Bank in particular, had a sharp fall during the RBI Governor's address, where he announced the temporary ICRR provision. However, both managed a recovery from the day's low.

At one point, the Nifty 50 slipped below the 19,500 mark. While Thursday's high was lower than that of Wednesday, the low of 19,495 was higher than Wednesday's low of 19,467. For the week, the index is currently flat with modest gains. It needs to close above 19,517 on Friday to prevent a third straight weekly loss.

In case that does happen, it will be the first instance since March this year when the Nifty 50 has had three consecutive weekly losses.

"The Nifty 50 index remains in a range of 19,450 - 19,700," said Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi. He continued to maintain his stance that only a break below 19,450 will trigger further panic in the mark. On the upside, he expects the bulls to face challenges crossing the 19,700 - 19,800 mark.

Osho Krishnan of Angel One pointed to a lack of conviction among market participants as the Nifty 50 continues to hover around the 20-DEMA. He expects this time-wise correction to continue with the bearish gap of 19,678 - 19,705 continuing to pose as a hurdle for the Nifty 50. Pivotal supports on the downside are at 19,500, 19,440 and 19,380.

The Nifty Bank index fell sharply from the day's high post the ICRR announcement, falling from the day's high of 44,980. The index continues to struggle to cross the 45,000 mark. At the day's low, the banking index was even below the 44,500 support level, but managed to recover over 100 points from there. The index is also on course for its third straight weekly loss, which will also be the first time since March. It needs a close above 44,879 on Friday to prevent a weekly loss.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that there's a substantial resistance around the 45,000 mark and that breaking through this level could be demanding for the bulls. On the downside, 44,400 - 44,500 remains a key support and a break below that can provide more strength to the bears. The Nifty Bank needs a close above 45,150 to regain the bullish momentum, Shah said.

The Nifty Bank closed below its 50-DEMA of 44,673 on Thursday, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He sees downside support for the index at 44,300, which is also the recent swing low (44,279). "For the uptrend to resume, the index needs to give a strong close above 45,100," Ramani said.

The stock of the day on Thursday turned out to be Zee Entertainment after the National Company Law Tribunal approved its merger with Sony Pictures India and dismissed all objections related to the merger. The stock ended 16 percent higher after the court verdict, marking its biggest single-day gain since March last year. Shares are also near their 52-week high of Rs 287 and closed at their highest level since October 2022.

“It has been a difficult period for the last, almost about one year. So, this is certainly a big positive and there is a section of investors who are more comfortable with an independent CEO with corporate governance issues etc., and that will surely help the company and even if later on Punit Goenka is allowed to continue, it would be viewed positively in some way," Hemang Jani, market expert said.

"Basis everything we get a merged company market cap of somewhere close to about Rs 65,000 crore and if you take Zee’s stake today in that then the market cap could be in the range of about Rs 30,000 crore. So there is good enough 25 percent upside from current levels as well,” said Karan Taurani of Elara Capital.

What are the F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh long positions on Thursday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Can Fin Homes 2.04% 17.97% India Cements 4.99% 17.79% Max Financial Services 7.75% 15.85% Cummins India 1.50% 12.50% Manappuram Finance 2.42% 8.69%

Here are the stocks which saw fresh shorts being formed on Thursday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bata India -2.86% 16.32% Marico -1.88% 13.87% Mahanagar Gas -4.09% 12.99% Petronet LNG -2.28% 12.07% IPCA Labs -1.13% 10.99%

Some stocks saw unwinding of long positions on Thursday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Alkem Labs -2.13% -10.70% PI Industries -0.26% -9.23% Escorts Kubota -0.15% -8.79% MRF -0.04% -5.43% Dixon Technologies -2.00% -5.35%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session: