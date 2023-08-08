Trade Setup for August 09: Selling pressure for Nifty 50 may continue, RBI policy next trigger

It has now been five trading sessions since the Nifty Bank index closed above the mark of 45,000. The index, which underperformed on Monday, ended up outperforming on Tuesday but with limited gains. Tuesday's day's high and day's low were both higher than those on Monday.

The last three sessions has seen the Nifty 50 consolidate between 19,500 and 19,600. While the index is ensuring it does not slip below its key support level, particularly the 21-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), it continues to struggle above the 19,600 mark.

Share Market Live NSE

Tuesday's high of 19,634 was the highest for the Nifty 50 in the last four trading sessions. However, it could not sustain above those levels. Tuesday's low of 19,533 was also higher than Monday's high of 19,524. The index has now declined in six out of the last ten trading sessions.

"We see further downside in the index in the coming sessions until the 19,650 level is not decisively taken out," said Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi. "On the downside, the Nifty 50 has positional support at 19,300, which if broken, would result in further panic in the market," he added.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities expects the near-term trend of the Nifty 50 to remain choppy. "A move below 19,500 could open further weakness down to the next lower supports of 19,400 - 19,350," he said. Shetti needs the Nifty 50 to have a decisive move above 19,700 to bring a sharp upside momentum.

It has now been five trading sessions since the Nifty Bank index closed above the mark of 45,000. The index, which underperformed on Monday, ended up outperforming on Tuesday but with limited gains. Tuesday's day's high and day's low were both higher than those on Monday.

A visible support for the Nifty Bank is at levels of 44,800, said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. In case the index falls below this level, it can trigger further downside towards levels of 44,600. On the upside, 45,150 continues to act as a resistance, above which, the index can have a clearer upmove towards levels of 45,400 - 45,500, Shah added.

The stock of the day on Tuesday was undoubtedly Gland Pharma. The stock ended 20 percent higher after its June quarter earnings showcased improvement on a sequential basis and was also higher than consensus expectations. The 20 percent surge on Tuesday was the biggest single-day move for the stock since its listing in 2020. The stock also crossed its IPO price of Rs 1,500 on Tuesday for the first time after January this year.

"It has really been a big disappointment as investor of Gland Pharma, as a matter of disclosure. And clearly the company has not lived up to its potential," Dipan Mehta of Elixir Equities said.

"So while I feel next few quarters, of course, the company will do well, base effect also will help certainly, and overall operating environment also has improved. But we cannot expect investors to pay a premium multiple for Gland Pharma, and that's where the issues will come up. So I'm not certain that this is a great price to buy from a long term perspective," he added.