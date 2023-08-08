Trade Setup for August 08: Scope for volatility in the Nifty 50 remains open until it closes above this level

Two key takeaways from Monday's trading session - One, the Nifty 50 closed above its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average and two - it is on the verge of surpassing the 19,550 - 19,600 trading range, and therefore, it is on the verge of confirming the resumption of the uptrend.

The Nifty 50 is now 130 points away from recovering all of the three-day loss between August 1-3. The index ended higher for the second day in a row on Monday, after having traded in a 100-point range. It is now four sessions since the Nifty 50 closed above the 19,600 mark.

Share Market Live NSE

But two key takeaways from Monday's trading session - One, the Nifty 50 closed above its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average and two - it is on the verge of surpassing the 19,550 - 19,600 trading range, and therefore, it is on the verge of confirming the resumption of the uptrend. The index has recovered 300 points from the August 3 low of 19,296.

All eyes are now on the three-day Monetary Policy Committee meeting of the Reserve Bank of India which begins today with the outcome to be announced on Thursday.

"FIIs have recently formed some short positions in the index futures segment which is not a good sign," said Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. "On the other hand, the falling trendline resistane on the hourly chart is placed in the 19,650 - 19,730 range, which needs to be surpassed soon," he added. Jain believes that a move above this range will confirm a continuation of the uptrend but till then, odds are open for choppines to continue.

Osho Krishnan of Angel One said that the bearish gap of 19,678 - 19,705 is the crucial hurdle for the Nifty 50 and it will need an clear breach of this range for the sentiments to turn bullish again. Any dip towards 19,500 will be bought into, he added.

While the Nifty 50 has resumed its upmove, the Nifty Bank continues to sulk. Financials were the underperformers in Monday's trading session, thereby limiting the gains in the benchmark index. Its now been four sessions since the Nifty Bank closed above the crucial 45,000 mark. Although it has managed to cross that level on an intraday basis every day since July 14, it has failed to close above it in the last four sessions.

The Nifty Bank is currently in consolidation mode with a visible support at 44,500 and an upside resistance at 45,100. Kunal Shah of LKP Securities anticipates a directional move on either side only when the range is crossed. "Traders should utilise opportunities presented within this range to establish positions according to their respective strategies," he said.

The stock that remained in the news throughout Monday's trading session was Paytm when it announced that promoter Vijay Shekhar Sharma would acquire 10.3 percent of Antfin's stake through an entity controlled by him. The stock gained as much as 9 percent at one point before a slight cool-off as the contours became clearer. You can watch this explainer here.

"If the promoter is putting in money and endorsing the future at this price, I don't see any reason why a shareholder would need to kind of doubt. The road to profitability is something which probably is more evident than ever before. See the kind of changes that have happened in the business and the way the management has approached that. I think it's definitely going to be very positive for people to see it come back in the reckon," Market Expert Prakash Diwan said.

Here's a look at what the F&O Cues are indicating:

Lets take a look at the stocks which added fresh long positions on Monday, meaning an increase in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Divis Labs 4.69% 9.08% Dixon Tech 1.79% 8.61% PI Industries 2.14% 8.02% Cipla 1.52% 7.83% Lupin 1.73% 6.55%

Here are some stocks which added fresh shorts on Monday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Balrampur Chini -2.34% 16.12% Delta Corp -2.45% 15.61% Ramco Cements -1.69% 15.27% India Cements -4.60% 15.01% Aditya Birla Fashion -5.17% 13.00%

Some stocks also witnessed short covering on Monday, meaning an increase in price but a decline in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Mahanagar Gas 1.05% -11.10% Metropolis Health 2.79% -7.73% LTIMindtree 2.05% -6.87% M&M 4.32% -6.12% IndusInd Bank 0.36% -4.95%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session:

Godrej Consumer Products: Revenue of Rs 3,449 crore below a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 3,600 crore. Revenue growth of 10 percent year-on-year. Gross margin expands to 53.7 percent from 46.6 percent last year. The company is reinvesting the margin savings into ad spends. Net profit impacted by stamp duty expense.

Paytm: PwC India resigns as the auditor of Paytm Payments Services. Batliboi & Associates LLP has been appointed as the new statutory auditor.

PB Fintech: Reports adjusted EBITDA of Rs 23 crore from EBITDA loss of Rs 66 crore last year. Net loss narrows to Rs 12 crore from Rs 204 crore. Lending business is EBITDA positive since December 2022 with consistently improving margins.

Gland Pharma: Net profit down 15.3 percent to Rs 194.1 crore but above estimates. EBITDA Margin narrows to 24.3 percent from 31.5 percent year-on-year.

Tata Chemicals: Net profit down 11.8 percent to Rs 523 crore, while revenue rises 5.6 percent to Rs 4,218 crore. EBITDA margin at 24.7 percent from 25.4 percent last year.

Torrent Pharma: Revenue and margin in-line with expectations. US Sales of $36 million, in-line with estimates of $35 million. India business up 14.5 percent aided by recent Curatio acquisition.

Olectra Greentech: Net profit up 8.4 percent bu revenue drops 23.2 percent to Rs 216 crore. EBITDA margin at 19.5 percent from 12.9 percent year-on-year.

Inox Wind: Sources tell CNBC-TV18 that a block deal worth Rs 500 crore is likely to take place in today's trading session. The deal is likely to take place at a maximum of 5 percent discount to the current market price. Promoter entity is likely to be the seller in the transaction.

Railtel Corp: Gets orders worth Rs 700 crore from Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City.

Adani Green Energy: Promoter offloads 2.8 percent stake in the company for Rs 4,131 crore. A unit of the Qatar Investment Authority acquired 2.7 percent stake in the transaction.

Here's what the global cues are indicating:

Markets in the Asia Pacific have mostly opened higher ahead of China's trade data for the month of July. Futures on the Hang Seng are pointing to a weak open ahead of the data release.

Japan's Nikkei 225 has opened 0.3 percent higher, while the Topix is up 0.25 percent. Overall household spending in Japan remained in negative territory for the fourth month in a row.

Benchmark indices on Wall Street gained overnight as investors digest better-than-expected results. 85 percent of the S&P 500 stocks have reported results so far, with nearly 80 percent of them beating Wall Street estimates.

The Dow Jones gained 1.2 percent overnight for its best day since June 15. The Nasdaq gained 0.6 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.9 percent, snapping a four-day losing streak.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the cash market for the eighth day in a row, while domestic investors continued to remain buyers.

The Nifty 50 has formed a doji candle on the daily chart which indicates indecision, according to Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He expects the index to gain momentum once it crosses the 19,800 level on the upside.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the negative chart patterns like lower tops and bottoms are intact on the Nifty 50. Immediate support on the downside is seen at 19,450 and any upward movement from hereon could face resistance at the 19,700 mark.