Trade Setup for August 07: The Nifty 50 bounce may run out of steam if it fails to sustain above this level

88 percent of the Nifty 50 constituents are now trading higher then their 200-Day Moving Average, compared to their previous two-week average of 90 percent, according to Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research.

The Nifty 50 has been in correction mode over the last two weeks. The previous instance of the index falling for back-to-back weeks was back in March this year. That shows the extent of the bull run India's equity markets have had from their March lows.

Despite the correction last week, the Nifty 50 respected its previous swing low of 19,303, which it made on July 7. Although it did slip below that mark for a brief period, it did not close below it. Friday's bounce also ensured the Nifty 50 closed above its recent support level of 19,500.

However, while the index has closed above 19,500, it is not out of the woods just yet. It still has to surpass a key trading range to ensure that Friday's reversal is not just a dead-cat bounce, but a sustained upmove back towards the 20,000 mark.

Sameet Chavan of Angel One said that the Nifty 50 closed below its 20-Day Exponential Moving Average for the first time since March 31. He advises avoiding any aggressive trades until the index surpasses and closes above the 19,550 - 19,600 range on a closing basis. In case the index does head back towards 19,400 - 19,300, it may ignite further selling pressure towards 19,000 - 18,800.

The recent fall has pushed the Nifty 50 below the 21-Day Exponential Moving average for the first time since March 29, said Rupak De of LKP Securities, He expects 19,566 on the upside to act as a crucial resistance, above which, the index can move back towards 19,700 - 19,750. However, if it fails to sustain above 19,566, the selling pressure may resume.

The Nifty Bank also snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday but was not enough to prevent a weekly loss. The index has now declined in three out of the last four weeks and continues to face resistance at the 45,000 mark and has now closed below it for three sessions in a row.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the Nifty Bank needs to sustain above the 45,200 mark for further upward movement till around 45,800 or even 46,000. Till then, the index is trading in a broad range of 44,500 - 45,200. In case the banking index breaks below the 44,500 mark, it may trigger further selling pressure towards lower levels.

The stock of the day on Friday was Zomato as the company delivered its first ever quarterly profit. Here are five charts that explain its journey to profitability. The stock ended 10 percent higher on Friday, marking its biggest single-day surge in over a year. It is also nearing the mark of Rs 100 per share, which if it does cross, would be the first instance since March 2022.

"It augurs well for what the company intends to do and what it hopes to. But do I go and buy into the stock? The point is if you're asking me at the present level, can I make a 10-20 percent return on the stock? The answer could be yes. So as a stock from a shorter term angle, the answer is yes," Market expert Mehraboon Irani said.

"The stock can certainly go up but it still doesn't fit into the parameters, which I look at while recommending the stock certainly on a mass media and certainly on a powerful channel like CNBC-TV18. So from an investment angle, I would still like to stay away from it while stating that the stock certainly has room for upside in the short term," he added.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Lets take a look at the stocks that saw fresh long positions on Friday, which means an increase in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change LIC Housing Fin 8.39% 24.67% Indiabulls Housing 2.07% 15.13% MRF 3.78% 13.81% Astral 1.26% 11.98% Lupin 3.16% 10.07%

Lets take a look at the stocks which saw fresh short positions on Friday, which means an increase in Open Interest but decrease in price:

Stock Price Change OI Change State Bank of India -2.92% 20.85% AB Capital -3.48% 11.45% Cummins -5.25% 11.20% Metropolis -3.55% 10.43% HDFC AMC -0.76% 10.07%

Some stocks also saw short covering on Friday, meaning an increase in price but decrease in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bharti Airtel 1.92% -8.41% Axis Bank 1.78% -7.94% Laurus Labs 1.60% -7.35% Torrent Pharma 2.87% -5.71% Jubilant Foodworks 5.30% -5.59%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Monday's trading session:

Reliance Industries: To hold Annual General Meeting on August 28. Resolution to alter MoA objects to allow business in all areas of integrated renewable energy power projects.

Britannia: Volume growth flat compared to CNBC-TV18 poll of 4-5 percent. Net profit misses expectations, as does operating profit. EBITDA margin at 17.2 percent is 100 basis points below estimates.

State Bank of India: Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara tells CNBC-TV18 that bulk of the stress in the quarter came from the agriculture and SME book. Expect only about Rs 500 crore worth of SMA 1 & 2 book to come under stress. He further expects credit costs to be under 0.5 percent for the full fiscal.

Bank of Baroda: Net Interest Income and Net Profit both miss street expectations. Asset quality is best in more than eight years. Bank is targeting Rs 12,000 crore of recovery or upgrades for financial year 2024. Growth guidance of 100-200 bps higher than industry and retail growth of 400-500 bps higher than industry unchanged.

Delhivery: Net loss narrows to Rs 89.4 crore from Rs 399.3 crore year-on-year. Revenue up 10.5 percent to Rs 1,929.7 crore from Rs 1,745.7 crore last year.

Balrampur Chini: Sugar segment is profitable. Good growth in distillery segment but margins decline. Lower margin in distillery business owing to higher transfer pricing of feed stock. Net profit rises to Rs 73 crore from Rs 12 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: Arm Eugia Pharma Specialities receives USFDA approval for Vancomycin Hydrochloride injection used in the treatment of certain serious infections.

Fortis Healthcare: Steady quarter with revenue up 11 percent and margin maintained at 16.4 percent. The company will also begin the process of the IPO for Agilus Diagnostics, which will be through an Offer for Sale. It also divested its hospital business at Vadapalani in Chennai to enhance its focus on key strategic clusters.

What Are Global Cues Indicating?

US markets ended lower on Friday despite some positive earnings and stock reaction from stocks like Amazon. Profit booking continued after the recent rally.

The Dow Jones ended 150 points lower, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq fell for the fourth day in a row to notch their worst weekly performance since March.

Foreign investors continued to remain sellers in the cash market on Friday, while domestic investors were buying at lower levels.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities said that the short-term trend of the Nifty 50 remains negative and that the present upmove could encounter strong resistance around levels of 19,600 - 19,650. Immediate support on the downside is seen at levels of 19,400.