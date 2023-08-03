Trade Setup for August 04: Nifty 50 is on course to achieve this record if it closes below this level

6 Min Read
The Nifty 50 is on course for its second consecutive weekly drop. The last instance of the index declining for back-to-back weeks was back in March this year (March 5-19), when it fell for three weeks in a row.
Lets bring you some stats to round off this week which has not been very kind to the Nifty 50:
These stats above say a lot about the kind of bull run Indian equities have had since crossing the 19,000 mark in early July. Even a Morgan Stanley upgrade of India could not save the day for the benchmark indices on Thursday as weak global cues and weekly options expiry played their parts.
Osho Krishnan of Angel One said that the Nifty 50 now has an important support in the bullish gap of 19,201 - 19,235 zones, before which, the 19,300 mark could provide some cushion. On the upside, the 20-DEMA of 19,500, which until the start of this week was an important support, has now become a resistance level.
The 19,300 will become a crucial support for the Nifty 50 now, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. On the upside, 19,500 - 19,650 will now act as a key resistance, he added.
Just like the Nifty 50, things are not very rosy for the Nifty Bank either. The index has now lost 1,100 points in just three trading sessions and has now declined in five out of the last six trading sessions. The banking index is also on course for its third weekly drop in the last four weeks.
The Nifty Bank closed below the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA) for the first time since April 3, said Ashwni Ramani of SAMCO Securities. He expects the next support for the index to be at 43,400.
Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the Nifty Bank has entered a crucial support cluster of 44,500 - 44,400. In case the index fails to hold these levels, Shah sees it falling towards levels of 44,000. However, if the index does hold these support levels, there could be chances of a pullback towards 45,000 as well.
Two stocks that stood out in trade on Thursday. One of them was Vedanta, which fell over 6 percent on Thursday after 16 crore shares exchanged hands in a large deal. The last time the stock closed at levels of 253, was exactly a year ago on August 5, 2022.
The second stock that stood out in a weak market on Thursday was IRFC. The stock ended over 12 percent higher, marking its biggest single-day gain since its IPO in 2021. The stock has nearly doubled from its IPO price and has gained nearly 70 percent in the last four months. 25 percent of the 4.6 crore shares that were traded on the BSE on Thursday were marked for delivery.
What Are the F&O Cues Indicating?
Lets take a look at the stocks which added fresh short positions on Thursday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Vedanta
|-8.04%
|44.43%
|Godrej Properties
|-5.60%
|11.17%
|RBL Bank
|-3.52%
|10.54%
|L&T Finance Holdings
|-3.09%
|9.50%
|Polycab
|-0.17%
|7.93%
Lets look at the stocks which saw long unwinding on Thursday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:
|Stock
|Price Change
|OI Change
|Navin Fluorine
|-1.61%
|-6.47%
|Escorts Kubota
|-1.29%
|-5.49%
|UPL
|-1.16%
|-5.33%
|Sun Pharma
|-0.04%
|-4.51%
|GNFC
|-0.25%
|-4.39%
Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Friday's trading session:
Foreign investors continued to remain net sellers in the cash market on Thursday while the domestic investors were net buyers.
Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities is expecting a minor bounce from lower levels after a significant correction. The 19,550 - 19,600 levels is likely to present a sell-on-rise opportunity. Immediate support is placed at 19,300 levels.
The next support for the Nifty 50 is at its 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (DEMA), which is now at 19,161, said SAMCO's Ramani. A break below the 50-DEMA can drag the index lower to levels of 18,600, he said. Immediate resistance is seen at 19,400.
