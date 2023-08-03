Trade Setup for August 03: 19,500 holds the key for the Nifty 50 on weekly options expiry day

It is this 19,500 level that chartists continue to maintain as the key for the Nifty 50 and to ensure that further downside is not opened up.

A credit rating downgrade for the US has had spillover effects on all the global markets. Already in downward consolidation mode after a 3,000-point rally from the March lows, the Nifty 50 did not take the news well either. The index broke below every possible support on Wednesday but managed to recover in the last hour to close above the level that mattered.

Share Market Live NSE

At one point, the Nifty 50 threatened to break the 19,400 mark, as evident from Wednesday's low of 19,423. A close below that would have been the lowest since July 13, when the index had closed at 19,413. However, it staged a 100-plus points recovery from the lows in the second half of the trading day, to close above the crucial 19,500 mark.

It is this 19,500 level that chartists continue to maintain as the key for the Nifty 50 and to ensure that further downside is not opened up.

Osho Krishnan of Angel One said that the 19,500 remains the key for the Nifty 50. However, there are a cluster of supports for the index on the downside, starting from 19,500, followed by 19,400 and 19,300, followed by an important level at the bullish gap of 19,230. On the upside, the bearish gap of 19,678 - 19,704 will act as an immediate resistance.

The Nifty 50 has closed below its 21-Day Exponential Moving Average, reinforcing the bearish outlook, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. The RSI is also signalling a bearish momentum for the future. On the downside, support is seen at 19,500 and a decisive fall below that may create further negativity. Upside resistance is seen at 19,600.

While the Nifty 50 managed to defend the 19,500 mark on Wednesday, the Nifty Bank could not close above its key support of 45,000. The index fell for the fourth out of the last five trading sessions and declined to its first close below the 45,000 mark since July 14. The banking index has now lost nearly 1,400 points from its peak of 46,369.

"Currently, the resistance level for the index is 45,200," said Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. The next downside supports for the index are seen at 44,600 - 44,500 leves. In case the index holds these levels, it may see some buying interest, which can take it back to the 45,000 mark, he added.

The Nifty Bank closed below its 20-DEMA for the first time since June 26, said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. 44,500 is the next support for the Nifty Bank and a break below that can take the index towards 43,600, where the next visible support is placed.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's August futures shed 3.3 percent and 3.6 lakh shares in Open Interest. They are now trading at a premium of 70 points compared to 79 points earlier. On the other hand, the Nifty Bank's August futures shed 3 percent or over 59,000 shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 0.75 from 0.92 earlier.

GNFC has entered the F&O ban list from today's session, while Indiabulls Housing Finance, Piramal Enterprises and Hindustan Copper continue to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for August 03 expiry:

For today's weekly options expiry, the Nifty 50 call strikes between 19,500 and 19,700 have seen significant open interest addition. The 19,600 strike call for today's expiry has seen an addition of over 1 crore shares in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,600 1.03 Crore Added 25.55 19,650 80.63 Lakh Added 14.7 19,500 68.8 Lakh Added 64.7 19,700 53.67 Lakh Added 8.55

Nifty 50 on the Put side for August 03 expiry:

For today's expiry, Nifty 50's put strikes between 19,600 and 19,700 have seen Open Interest shedding, while the 19,450 strike has seen addition in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,700 80.1 Lakh Shed 190.1 19,600 55.35 Lakh Shed 107.1 19,650 35.38 Lakh Shed 145.15 19,450 32.04 Lakh Added 28.7

Lets take a look at the stocks that saw fresh longs being added on Wednesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change PVR INOX 2.37% 6.51% Berger Paints 1.21% 5.78% Abbott India 0.57% 5.44% Laurus Labs 1.99% 3.85% TVS Motor 0.44% 3.31%

Here are the stocks that added fresh shorts on Wednesday, meaning an increase in Open Interest but decrease in price:

Stock Price Change OI Change Bosch -4.08% 27.47% Vedanta -3.41% 13.12% Ramco Cements -0.22% 12.58% Aditya Birla Capital -3.27% 11.12% Godrej Properties -2.23% 9.55%

Some unwinding of long positions was also seen on Wednesday, meaning a decrease in both price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Hindustan Copper -4.16% -14.66% Apollo Tyres -0.67% -11.20% Oracle Financial Services -0.88% -8.57% NTPC -2.35% -8.27% Metropolis Healthcare -1.14% -8.12%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today's trading session:

Titan: Operating performance misses estimates due to one-off diamond inventory gains in the base quarter and aggressive marketing and brand building initiatives this quarter. The company also sold Gold Ingots worth Rs 938 crore this quarter. Jewellery business margins are the lowest since the March quarter of financial year 2021.

Interglobe Aviation: Net profit of Rs 3,090.7 crore compared to a loss of Rs 1,064.3 crore last year. Revenue also grew by 30 percent year-on-year to Rs 16,683 crore. This was the company's highest-ever revenue and net profit. CEO said on track to achieve 1,00,000 customers flying with IndiGo.

Gujarat Gas: Net profit of Rs 215.1 crore misses expectations of CNBC-TV18 poll, as does revenue, EBITDA and margins. On a year-on-year basis, net profit fell by 41.7 percent. Board also approved an equity investment of Rs 100 crore in equity shares of GSPC LNG.

Metropolis: Weak quarter as guided. Margin seasonally the weakest for companies with a large market share in the West. Margins in the June quarter are at a multi-quarter low.

L&T Finance Holdings: Bain Capital has offered 7.9 crore shares of the company in a block deal. Floor price for the deal set at Rs 128.1. Bain is seeking $123 million through this block deal.

Vedanta: Sources told CNBC Awaaz that the promoter Twinstar is looking to sell 16 crore shares or 4.3 percent equity of the company through a block deal worth Rs 4,130 crore.

Sheela Foam: To raise Rs 12,000 crore via QIP.

M&M Finance: Overall disbursements in July up 12 percent year-on-year to Rs 4,400 crore. Disbursements year-to-date up 23 percent to Rs 16,550 crore.

What Are The Global Cues Indicating?

Asian Markets extend their losses on Thursday morning tracking the sell-off on Wall Street post the US debt rating downgrade.

The Nikkei 225 and the Topix are down 0.9 percent each, while the Kosdaq is down by a similar quantum in South Korea. Hang Seng's futures are also pointing towards a negative start to trade.

All major indices on Wall Street ended lower on Wednesday night with the Dow Jones declining by over 350 points. The Nasdaq fell 2.2 percent to lodge its worst day since February. The S&P 500 ended 1.4 percent lower.

Both foreign and domestic investors were net sellers during Wednesday's trading session. The numbers are also influenced by some large deals in Unichem Labs and Campus Activewear.

"The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 has turned down and one may expect more weakness in the coming days," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. The next key supports in the coming weeks for the index are 19,200 and 19,100. Any pullbacks towards 19,600 - 19,650 could be a sell-on-rise opportunity, he added.