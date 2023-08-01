Trade Setup for August 02: Does the Nifty 50 stand a chance to fall to 19,300? This level is key

The Nifty Bank index traded in a 300-point range, eventually ending below the 19,600 mark. The index has also declined in three out of the last four trading sessions and has corrected nearly 800 points from its record high of 46,369.

The Nifty 50 traded in a 90-point range on Tuesday - failing to cross the 19,800 mark, but not breaking below the 19,700 mark either. The index has declined in three out of the last four trading sessions but those have been miniscule. The bright spot about Tuesday's session? Although the index ended marginally lower, its intraday high and low were both above Monday's respective levels.

There certainly is indecision among both bulls and the bears. While the bulls are not pushing the index towards 20,000, they are also ensuring that the index respects key support levels. Similarly for the bears, while they are unable to take the index below key levels, they are ensuring that the upmove is just not one way.

"A hidden positive divergence on the daily chart indicates a potential bullish reversal in price momentum," said Rupak De of LKP Securities. He said the short-term prospects for the Nifty 50 remain positive to sideways as long as the index holds 19,550.

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com said that as long as the Nifty 50 holds 19,567 on the downside, he will consider the structure as positive. In case the index trades above the 19,867 mark, it can make a new record high close to levels of 20,200, Bala said.

"I think the markets are slightly susceptible from the point of view, because FMCG is looking tired and looking to turn. But there's no breakdown and banking index once again tired and already showing signs of weakness," he said.

Tuesday was a rangebound session for the banking index as well. The Nifty Bank index traded in a 300-point range, eventually ending below the 19,600 mark. The index has also declined in three out of the last four trading sessions and has corrected nearly 800 points from its record high of 46,369.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities observes a notable resistance around the 45,800 mark for the Nifty Bank index, a level it has failed to close above for the last four trading sessions. A break below the key support level of 45,300 will lead to further correction towards levels of 45,000 and 44,700.

Power Grid ended up as the top loser on the Nifty 50 index, declining over 5 percent on Tuesday after its June quarter earnings. This was the biggest single-day drop for the stock in nearly a year. Tuesday's drop erased all the gains that the stock made over the last two trading sessions.

"The stock is comfortably trading above its major moving averages implying the trend remains intact," Gaurav Bissa of InCred Equities said. "However, the stock has witnessed negative divergence on daily and weekly charts which suggests the stock may see some profit booking in the coming days," he added. Bissa advises short-term traders to exit their positions as the stock has a strong resistance at levels of 265, while long-term investors should hold the stock for a target of Rs 400 in two years.

What Are The F&O Cues Indicating?

Nifty 50's August futures shed 1.6 percent or 1.77 lakh shares in Open Interest on Tuesday. They are now trading at a premium of 79 points from 90.15 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's August futures added 1.1 percent or 20,865 shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is now at 0.92 from 1 earlier.

Hindustan Copper has entered the F&O ban list from Wednesday's trading session, while Piramal Enterprises and Indiabulls Housing Finance continue to remain in the F&O ban. Hindustan Copper hit a two-year high on Tuesday.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for August 03 expiry:

For Thursday's expiry, the Nifty 50 Call strikes between 19,750 and 19,900 have seen significant Open Interest addition. The 19,800 strike Call has seen the maximum Open Interest addition.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,800 49.36 Lakh Added 36.35 19,750 34.56 Lakh Added 56.85 19,850 26.6 Lakh Added 21.65 19,900 23.57 Lakh Added 12.25

Nifty 50 on the Put side for August 03 expiry:

On the Put side for Thursday's expiry, Nifty 50 strikes between 19,500 and 19,750 have seen Open Interest addition. In some unusual activity, the 19,100 strike Put for this Thursday's expiry saw shedding of 11.19 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,700 16.09 Lakh Added 46.25 19,500 14.14 Lakh Added 8.1 19,750 12.94 Lakh Added 68.7 19,100 11.19 Lakh Added 1.5

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh longs on Tuesday, meaning an increase in price and Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change Astral 1.57% 24.37% Britannia 0.45% 11.45% Escorts Kubota 1.18% 9.03% Page Industries 2.23% 8.83% Hindustan Copper 6.53% 8.62%

Lets take a look at the stocks that added fresh short positions on Tuesday, meaning a decrease in price but increase in Open Interest:

Stock Price Change OI Change IndiGo -0.62% 16.08% Hero MotoCorp -3.48% 15.61% DLF -3.39% 14.34% Power Grid -5.17% 13.26% Maruti -1.41% 10.63%

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday's session:

Hero MotoCorp: Management clarifies that the Enforcement Directorate officials visited two offices in Delhi and Gurugram and the residence of executive chairman Pawan Munjal. Continues to extend all cooperation to the agency.

Sula Vineyards: Receives excise duty notice of Rs 116 crore from the Maharashtra excise ministry.

Aditya Birla Group: Arm Aditya Birla New Age Hospitality acquires 100 percent stake in four brands - Hakkasan, Yauatcha, Nara Thai and CinCin.

Som Distilleries: To supply Indian Made Foreign Liquor Brands in Rajasthan.

Power Grid: Board approves 85 MW Solar PV Project at Nagda in Madhya Pradesh. To invest up to Rs 554.9 crore in the project.

Godrej Agrovet: Consolidated revenue for the June quarter is flat year-on-year, while consolidated EBITDA rises by 22 percent. Strong performance of domestic crop protection, animal feed and poultry business contributed to the profit growth.

Redington India: Net profit declines 21 percent from last year, while revenue increases by 26.1 percent. However, margin drops 100 basis points to 2 percent from 3 percent last year.

Cholamandalam: Net Interest Income beats expectations of a CNBC-TV18 poll, while net profit rises 26.3 percent year-on-year. Board has approved raising Rs 4,000 crore through a QIP.

July Auto Sales Data

Maruti Suzuki: Overall sales at 1.81 lakh units Vs Nomura's estimate of 1.87 lakh. Domestic sales up 2.5 percent, while exports rise 9.3 percent from last year.

Ashok Leyland: Total sales at 15,068 units, higher than Nomura's estimate of 14,700 units. M&HCV sales up 17.5 percent year-on-year, while LCV sales remain flat.

Eicher Motors: Royal Enfield sales at 73,117 units, marginally below Nomura's estimate of 74,000 units. Domestic sales rise by 42 percent from last year, while exports drop by 22 percent.

TVS Motor: Total sales at 3.26 lakh units versus Nomura's estimate of 3.23 lakh units. Domestic sales up 17 percent, while exports decline by 20.4 percent.

Hero MotoCorp: Overall sales at 3.91 lakh units, well below Nomura's estimate of 4.95 lakh units. Overall sales drop 12.2 percent, domestic sales declined by 13.8 percent, but exports rise by 35 percent.

Foreign investors remained net sellers in the cash market, though the quantum of the selling was lower compared to other days. On the other end, the domestic investors were net buyers in the cash market on Tuesday.

Osho Krishnan of Angel One said that 19,650 - 19,600 zone continues to remain a strong support for the index, followed by the 19,500 support, which the index has defended in the medium-term. 19,800 - 20,000 remains a strong resistance, Krishnan said.

"The short-term trend of the Nifty 50 remains choppy," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects some more consolidation or minor weakness before a decisive upside breakout above levels of 19,850. Immediate support is seen at 19,600.