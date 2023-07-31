Trade Setup for August 01: Nifty 50 can surge towards 20,000 yet again if it closes above these levels

Auto stocks will be the dominant ones in Tuesday's trading session with companies coming out with their sales figures for the month of July. Stocks like Maruti will also be reacting to their quarterly results, which were reported after market hours on Monday.

The Nifty 50 is back at making an attempt to scale the 20,000 mark. It closed above the 19,700 mark on Monday only for the second time in the last six trading sessions. The index ended the month of July with gains of close to 3 percent. This was the fifth straight monthly advance for the Nifty 50, a streak last achieved two years prior, between May-October, 2021.

"The underlying trend of the Nifty 50 remains choppy," said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. He expects a decisive move above levels of 19,870 to open the doors for a sharp upmove towards levels of 20,000 in the near-term. Immediate support is seen at levels of 19,600.

The Nifty Bank index snapped a two-day losing streak during which it shed over 600 points. Despite ending higher, the index underperformed the Nifty 50 on Monday. However, the higher closing meant that the index ended above the 45,500 mark,

The Nifty Bank index reversed from the 20-DEMA level of 45,362 on the daily chart. Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities said that a close above Monday's high of 45,695 can lead to initiation of fresh longs on the index, while 45,300 continues to be a strong support for the Nifty Bank.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities said that the bulls ensuring that the Nifty Bank took support at its 20-DEMA was proof of their willingness to prevent further downside on the index. 45,700 - 45,800 continues to be a strong resistance area for the index and a break above that would mean a move towards its all-time high. However, Shah said that in case the index breaks below the 45,300 mark, it can lead to a correction towards 45,000 - 44,700.

The stock in focus on Tuesday would most likely be UPL after the agrochemical maker cut its full year revenue growth and operating profit growth guidance. Although the stock ended little changed on Monday, it may react to brokerage commentary post the analyst call.

"We are extremely disappointed in terms of the guidance cut that UPL has given and with el-nino conditions expected to now play out, my own sense is that the first half of the year will be an absolute washout. Second half recovery really depends on a lot of factors and therefore the stock trades below all pivot levels. So we would avoid the stock looking at the Q1 numbers,” Mayuresh Joshi of William O'Neill said.

What Do The F&O Cues Indicate?

Nifty 50's August futures shed 0.2 percent or 19,150 shares in Open Interest. They are now trading at a premium of 90.1 points compared to 105.75 points earlier. On the other hand, Nifty Bank's August futures added 8 percent or 1.45 lakh shares in Open Interest. Nifty 50's Put-Call Ratio is back at 1, from 0.82 earlier.

Piramal Enterprises has joined the F&O ban list from today's trading session, while Indiabulls Housing Finance continues to remain in the ban list.

Nifty 50 on the Call side for August 03 expiry:

Most Nifty 50 call strikes between 19,600 to 19,750 of this Thursday's expiry have seen shedding in Open Interest. However, the 20,000 strike call saw Open Interest addition for this week's expiry.

Strike OI Change Premium 19,600 21.1 Lakh Shed 187.4 19,750 18.6 Lakh Shed 82.25 19,700 14.3 Lakh Shed 111.75 20,000 15.7 Lakh Added 9.25

Nifty 50 on the Put side for August 03 expiry:

After Monday's gains, Nifty 50's put strikes between 19,600 and 19,700 saw addition in Open Interest. Interestingly, even the 19,000 strike call for this Thursday's expiry saw Open Interest addition