Trade setup for Aug 8: Major resistance awaits Nifty50 at 17,500

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Monday, Aug 8: The Nifty50 may continue to move sideways before the bulls take it past 17,500 decisively, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

Indian equity benchmarks managed to hold on to the green on Friday after the RBI announced a third straight hike in the COVID-era interest rate benchmark. Gains in IT and financial stocks helped the headline indices stay afloat, though losses in oil & gas shares capped the upside.

The RBI's increase in the repo rate — or the key interest rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — was bigger than what most economists had estimated.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, reflecting rangebound action in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He expects the benchmark to take a breather before regaining momentum.

More of sideways action ahead?

One can expect consolidation to continue this wee, Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com.

"Some tentativeness may continue in the market at higher levels till the Nifty50 crosses a sturdy wall in the 17,500-17,650 zone convincingly... On the flipside, sacrosanct support lies at 17,300 followed by 17,150," said Chavan, advising traders to avoid aggressive bets for a while.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 8 session:

Global markets

Wall Street finished a choppy session on a mixed note on Friday, as weakness in Tesla and other tech-related stocks countered optimism that the Fed might let up its aggressive campaign to reign in decades-high inflation. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices declined 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively, though the Dow Jones eked out a gain of 0.2 percent.

Earlier that day, European markets declined amid fears of a worsening growth outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50 is likely to remain choppy with high levels of volatility in the short term.

"As long as it stays below the hurdle of 17,500, there is a possibility of muted movement... A sustainable move above this level could open the next upside targets of 17,800-17,900 in the near term, with immediate support at 17,200," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 is more than five percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,401.7 37,951.2 10 17,409.7 37,922.4 20 17,372.7 37,882 50 17,264.1 37,774.8 100 16,936.2 37,170.3 200 16,500.2 36,004

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,500, with 1.2 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 80,000 contracts, and 17,300, with nearly 58,000 contracts.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,500 and immediate support at 17,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) JKCEMENT 401,000 2,627.80 3.05% 14.15% ICICIPRULI 6,604,500 576.25 2.45% 11.45% PEL 4,348,575 1,738 0.14% 7.90% GODREJCP 6,107,000 877.2 2.21% 7.60% NTPC 55,689,000 153.75 1.12% 7.23%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BEL 27,778,000 274.5 -3.09% -12.33% GUJGASLTD 5,298,750 433.7 -0.17% -4.86% BOSCHLTD 170,250 17,417.50 -1.08% -4.85% IPCALAB 852,150 1,012.05 -1.29% -4.58% BSOFT 4,871,100 347 -1.39% -4.40%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NAM-INDIA 2,731,200 300.2 0.18% -8.26% ASTRAL 693,550 1,990 0.92% -7.38% MUTHOOTFIN 4,848,750 1,148 3.71% -7.22% ALKEM 442,400 3,121 0.17% -6.92% POWERGRID 31,004,100 221.85 1.32% -6.02%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GAIL 30,951,400 133.15 -5.13% 41.27% CROMPTON 2,907,000 377 -2.48% 28.12% BALKRISIND 1,441,800 2,160.05 -6.95% 24.05% BALRAMCHIN 7,708,800 353.5 -3.39% 21.79% DELTACORP 16,672,700 195.6 -0.18% 8.33%