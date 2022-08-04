Trade setup for Aug 5: More upside on the cards for Nifty once the bulls take it past 17,500 decisively

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, Aug 5: One can expect volatility to continue in the coming sessions, and a decisive move above 17,500 could take the Nifty50 to 17,800 levels, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

Indian equity benchmarks snapped a rally that lasted six back-to-back sessions in a choppy session on Friday, a day ahead of the outcome of a three-day meeting of the RBI's interest rate-setting panel.

The central bank is widely expected to announce a further hike in the COVID-era repo rate — or the key rate at which it lends money to commercial banks — on Friday, having already hiked it by a total 90 bps since May.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting the making of a bearish hanging man pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

However, the predictive value of this pattern is less because it has come about amid rangebound movement, he pointed out. "The positive sequence of higher tops and bottoms is intact on the daily chart and any weakness could be a 'buy on dips' opportunity at the higher bottom," he added.

Downside cannot be ruled out in Nifty Bank

High volatility in the Nifty Bank a day ahead of the RBI policy suggests the bulls and the bears are trying to fight from both ends with support at 37,200 and resistance at 38,200 , said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

" The index needs to break on either side on a closing basis for a trending move... It is already in an overbought zone and a correction cannot be ruled out," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 5 session:

Global markets

European markets moved higher on Thursday, mirroring the trend across most Asian peers, following strong results from a slew of companies. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures edged 0.1 percent higher, suggesting a soft opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti continues to believe that the 50-scrip index's short-term uptrend is intact. "T here is no indication of any sharp reversal at the highs," he said.

He expects consolidation with high volatility to continue for the next 1-2 sessions, with immediate support at 17,200 and strong resistance at 17,500.

"A decisive move above the hurdle (17,500) could push the Nifty towards the next upside trajectory of 17,800," he added.

Important levels to track

In a bullish signal, the Nifty50 stands almost six percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,330.3 37,666.2 10 17,354.1 37,813.2 20 17,321.2 37,851.1 50 17,154.5 37,646.4 100 16,852 37,000.9 200 16,430.3 35,819.4

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600 and 17,800, with 1.5 lakh each, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest at 17,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and then 17,300 and 17,350, with 1.2 lakh each.

This suggests a major hurdle at 17,500 and immediate support in the 17,350-17,300 band.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 339,000 3,114 0.91% 41.71% LUPIN 9,200,400 661.5 5.14% 20.30% APOLLOTYRE 11,004,000 232.85 1.66% 16.38% NMDC 82,430,100 107.2 0.89% 15.63% INDIAMART 259,050 4,509 4.67% 14.42%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIACEM 10,071,700 189.2 -1.23% -4.55% JUBLFOOD 11,340,000 569.5 -1.05% -4.31% WHIRLPOOL 562,100 1,789.40 -0.34% -4.05% GRANULES 14,530,000 311.1 -1.54% -3.74% OBEROIRLTY 5,094,600 896.25 -1.75% -3.53%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AUBANK 7,183,000 638.35 4.81% -9.44% BOSCHLTD 195,300 17,612.05 1.34% -6.68% HONAUT 15,450 41,037.10 1.94% -5.53% NAVINFLUOR 578,475 4,333.85 1.26% -5.52% DRREDDY 2,640,875 4,168.40 1.53% -4.87%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GUJGASLTD 3,202,500 434.65 -6.03% 79.55% TATACONSUM 7,466,400 791.45 -3.10% 17.83% NAM-INDIA 2,454,400 298.35 -0.55% 15.25% CROMPTON 2,656,500 380 -3.17% 14.06% INDUSTOWER 16,909,200 202.7 -1.77% 12.25%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 18 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone:

ADANIENT EICHERMOT KEI ADANIPOWER ELGIEQUIP M&M ADANITRANS GESHIP METROBRAND ATGL INDHOTEL MRF BLUEDART INOXLEISUR PVR DEEPAKFERT JKPAPER VBL

52-week lows

Two stocks in the 500-scrip pack hit 52-week lows: GlaxoSmithKline Pharma and Zensar Tech.