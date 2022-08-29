Trade setup for Aug 30: As Nifty nears key support, more pain on the cards for the bulls

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, Aug 30: A fall below 17,250 in the Nifty50 could extend all the way to 17,150-17,100 levels, warn experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks suffered began the week sharply lower, with the Sensex taking its biggest plunge since mid-June, as Fed Chair Jerome Powell's more-hawkish-than-expected tone at the annual Jackson Hole symposium last week sent shockwaves across global markets.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a reasonable positive candle on the daily chart, reflecting sharp downside momentum, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

He warned of more downside ahead on Dalal Street. "Monday's downside gap could be considered as a bearish breakaway one and if it remains unfilled for the next few sessions, which could mean the market is in a downtrend," he said.

Sell-off may continue if Nifty Bank sinks below 38,000

The banking index held key support at 38,000 on Monday but appears to be stuck in a broad range between 38,000 and 39,000, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

The current sell-off may continue if the Nifty Bank fails to hold 38,000 on a closing basis, he said. A move past an immediate hurdle at 38,500 can be followed by a short covering move towards 38,800-39,000 levels, he pointed out.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 30 session:

Global markets

European shares dropped on Monday, mirroring the trend across Asia, after comments from US central bankers heightened fears of aggressive measures to stamp out inflation amid rising risks of a recession. The pan-European Stoxx index was down 1.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.9 percent, suggesting a weak start ahead on Wall Street.

Key moving averages

In a bearish signal, the Nifty50 slipped below its long-term moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,332.5 38,302.1 10 17,367.7 38,426.2 20 17,488.2 38,783.5 50 17,546 38,728.7 100 17,664.3 38,924.9 200 17,357.6 38,173.7

The Nifty50 faces immediate resistance in the 17,400-17,450 zone and has sacrosanct support at 17,250, below which the index could slip all the way to 17,150-17,100 levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

A move above 17,400 could lead to levels of 17,450-17,500 territory, he said.

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors emerged net sellers of Indian shares on Monday, in contrast to the trend in much of this month.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.7 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000 and 17,300, with 1.6 lakh contracts each, and 17,200, with 1.5 lakh contracts.

This suggests an immediate hurdle at at 17,700 and a strong base at 17,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ESCORTS 1,612,050 1,915 6.04% 23.54% HINDCOPPER 15,991,700 118.55 0.68% 14.71% COLPAL 2,493,750 1,644.80 3.93% 14.58% MARICO 7,924,800 524.6 1.13% 11.30% INDIACEM 11,602,900 219 4.09% 9.02%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) PEL 1,678,600 1,942.15 -2.32% -27.85% HINDALCO 23,507,025 432.4 -2.45% -2.32% BANKBARODA 88,264,800 127.3 -1.24% -1.42% GSPL 3,762,500 237.35 -1.74% -1.40% IBULHSGFIN 36,356,000 135.8 -1.67% -1.13%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) NMDC 60,192,800 123.85 0.08% -0.69%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) GMRINFRA 119,205,000 34.70 -1.98% 3.11%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 13 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:

ABB COCHINSHIP MAZDOCK ADANITRANS ELGIEQUIP RATNAMANI AEGISLOG ESCORTS THERMAX ATGL INDHOTEL BEL JYOTHYLAB

52-week lows

Nine stocks hit 52-week lows: