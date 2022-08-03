Trade setup for Aug 4: Nifty50 could be headed all the way to 17,500 but Nifty Bank might pause

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish higher for the sixth session in a row on Wednesday thanks to gains in IT shares, though losses in auto and FMCG stocks limited the upside. Investors awaited a key decision by the RBI's interest rate-setting panel due on Friday.

Globally, geopolitical tensions between the US and China after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan kept investors cautious.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with a long lower shadow, suggesting the making of a hanging man type pattern, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

There is no indication of a reversal unfolding at the highs, he said.

Brace for profit booking in banking

The Nifty Bank needs to take out 38,200 decisively for the continuation of an uptrend towards the 38,500-38,700 zone, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A breach of support at 37,500 will lead to further selling pressure towards 37,000 in the Nifty Bank," said Shah, who believes the banking index will only give a clear direction after the RBI's upcoming policy.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 4 session:

Global markets

European markets fell on Wednesday following a slew of mixed earnings from companies, with gloomy business activity data adding to fears of an economic slowdown. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.6 percent, suggesting a higher opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti sees the possibility of further consolidation in the Nifty in the next one or two sessions around 17,400-17,250 before a sharp breakout. "The upside target to be watched is at 17,800 and immediate support at 17,220," he said.

Important levels to track

The Nifty50 stands six percent above its long-term simple moving average in a bullish signal.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,332.1 37,903.9 10 17,314.9 37,886.1 20 17,308.6 37,884.2 50 17,053 37,446.4 100 16,786.5 36,807.8 200 16,384.2 35,645.5

As long as the 50-scrip index holds key support at 17,200 and 17,300, the uptrend texture is likely to continue all the way up to 17,500-17,550 levels, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

On the flipside, for the trend-following and positional traders, sacrosanct support lies at 17,200, he pointed out.

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600, with 1.5 lakh contracts, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest at 17,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and then 17,200 and 17,300, with 1.4 lakh each.

This suggests a major hurdle at 17,500 and immediate support in the 17,300-17,200 zone before a strong cushion at the 17,000 mark.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change NAM-INDIA 2,204,800 301.3 4.69% 18.07% ATUL 100,425 9,420 2.39% 13.07% EICHERMOT 3,423,000 3,137 0.59% 12.99% PEL 3,805,725 1,755.90 0.80% 11.81% GNFC 3,842,800 748.65 0.50% 9.84%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change VOLTAS 4,233,000 984.7 -1.83% -5.78% ESCORTS 2,942,500 1,595 -0.07% -3.08% MFSL 1,602,250 827.1 -2.88% -3.04% ITC 84,150,400 309.35 -0.59% -2.42% BANKBARODA 101,713,950 121.5 -0.69% -2.40%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TATACONSUM 7,634,700 817.4 0.21% -1.79% BERGEPAINT 7,269,900 656.1 0.65% -1.21% BAJAJFINSV 765,600 15,304.55 0.16% -0.97% GUJGASLTD 3,216,250 463.5 0.03% -0.86% CHOLAFIN 7,753,750 759.4 1.41% -0.48%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ALKEM 258,000 3,090.15 -3.24% 60.93% INDUSTOWER 13,014,400 206.45 -6.14% 33.46% BOSCHLTD 171,450 17,355.05 -3.13% 19.60% DALBHARAT 1,033,000 1,555.20 -2.10% 16.46% NAVINFLUOR 526,500 4,274 -0.85% 14.96%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 13 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone:

ADANIENT ATGL GESHIP PVR ADANIPOWER BLUEDART INDHOTEL ADANITRANS DEEPAKFERT INOXLEISUR AIAENG ELGIEQUIP M&M

52-week lows

One stock in the 500-scrip pack hit a 52-week low: GlaxoSmithKline Pharma.