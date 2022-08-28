    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for Aug 26: More upside on the cards for Nifty as long as it holds 17,350

    Trade setup for Aug 26: More upside on the cards for Nifty as long as it holds 17,350

    Trade setup for Aug 26: More upside on the cards for Nifty as long as it holds 17,350
    Read Time
    4 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Trade setup for Monday, Aug 29: The Nifty50 can extend gains to as high as 17,700-17,750 levels as long as it holds key support at 17,350, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks gave up most of their intraday gains in a choppy session on Friday, as Dalal street entered a new monthly derivatives series.  Gains in metal and PSU banking stocks were offset by losses in FMCG and private banking names.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, and one can expect rangebound moves ahead with high volatility, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    One can expect the 50-scrip index to test levels towards 17,700-17,800 this week, he said.
    All hunky-dory above 17,350
    "One should avoid trading aggressively within the current range of 17,750-17,350 as it is difficult to predict the index's immediate path amid some global nervousness. As long as we remain above 17,350, there is no reason to worry," Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel One, told CNBCTV18.com
    Immediate support lies around 17,450 and only a slide below 17,300 will have the Nifty50 test the next support zone of 17,100-17,000 levels, said Chavan, who sees 17,700-17,750 as levels to watch out for on the upside. "The Nifty50 needs to cross these levels with some authority for the bulls to strengthen their stance," he said. 
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 29 session:
    Global markets
    The three main US indices tanked on Friday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium signalled that the US central bank will keep hiking rates to tame inflation, denting nascent hopes for a more modest path of policy tightening. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones and the Nasdaq Composite finished 3-4 percent lower.
    Earlier that day, European shares tumbled dragged by Germany investors fretted over downbeat consumer sentiment data in the continent's biggest economy. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended 1.7 percent lower.
    What to expect on Dalal Street
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty is likely to stay within its recent range with bouts of volatility.
    He expects consolidation in the index to continue this week within a range of 17,800-17,300. "A decisive breakout on either side is likely to accelerate market momentum," he said.
    Key moving averages
    Currently, the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are holding up one and two percent above their long-term simple moving averages.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,588.5
    39,072
    1017,585.739,067.4
    2017,612.839,114.6
    5017,63638,897.7
    10017,680.8
    38,925.9
    20017,326.738,089.3
    Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:
    IndexSupport Resistance
    Nifty5017,40017,700
    Nifty Bank38,70039,500
    FII/DII activity
    Foreign institutional investors took to net selling of Indian shares on Friday, in contrast to the trend in the past few weeks.
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike prices of 17,700 and 18,000, with 1.4 lakh contracts each, and the next highest at 17,800, with 1.2 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with more than 95,000 contracts, and 17,500, with more than 93,000.
    This suggests an immediate hurdle awaits the Nifty50 at 17,700 and an immediate base stands at 17,500.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    FSL13,644,800107.750.42%13.30%
    KOTAKBANK13,562,0001,919.952.59%10.46%
    GNFC4,544,8007443.36%9.67%
    HINDCOPPER14,624,3001182.92%9.35%
    DELTACORP16,640,500215.71.53%9.12%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    PEL2,195,3251,984.60-2.40%-23.54%
    IDFCFIRSTB155,955,00048.75-0.71%-4.90%
    AUBANK5,966,000645.45-1.07%-2.60%
    PVR3,025,6381,834-0.70%-2.18%
    ALKEM510,6002,912.50-0.76%-1.96%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    JKCEMENT272,5002,6600.61%-6.51%
    DIVISLAB3,449,7003,605.951.41%-5.44%
    SYNGENE2,250,0005991.07%-4.93%
    M&MFIN24,548,000208.14.05%-4.84%
    JINDALSTEL30,468,750420.54.34%-4.60%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    RBLBANK38,590,000125.65-2.94%34.83%
    CUB5,785,000187.6-0.08%28.00%
    EICHERMOT2,993,9003,358-3.09%12.67%
    ABBOTINDIA30,68018,683.75-1.50%10.69%
    BANDHANBNK24,942,600288.3-3.45%9.11%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of 18 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:
    ABBCUBM&M
    ASAHIINDIAELGIEQUIPMAHLIFE
    BAJAJ-AUTO*GRINDWELLMAZDOCK
    BANKBARODAINDHOTELSIEMENS
    BELINDIANBTHERMAX
    COALINDIAKSBUFLEX
    52-week lows
    One stock hit a 52-week low: Shilpa Medicare.

    Tags

    india stock marketindia vixniftysensexTrade setup

    Next Article

    Bottomline | Equities: Many worries and a hope

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng