    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for Aug 26: A bounce on the cards as long as Nifty50 holds 17,200 as market enters new F&O series

    3 Min(s) Read
    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Trade setup for Friday, Aug 26: A bounceback is on the cards for the Nifty50 as long as it holds support at 17,300-17,200 levels, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

    Indian equity benchmarks succumbed to negative territory in the final 30 minutes of trade on Thursday, the last session of the August futures & options series. Globally, all eyes were on updates from a gathering of central bankers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart, which could be a worrying factor for the bulls to sustain the highs, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    "Though the 50-scrip index declined from the highs, the overall market breadth was positive with broader indices showing resilience," he pointed out.
    Nifty Bank needs to escape 38,500-39,500 range
    A move below immediate support for the Nifty Bank at 38,500-38,400 levels will lead to further downside, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
    "The banking index needs to break the range of 38,500-39,500 for decisive trending moves on either side," he added.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 26 session:
    Global markets
    European markets began Thursday in the green led by oil stocks ahead of the release of minutes from the ECB's last policy meeting, though gains were capped on mounting concerns of a recession induced by an energy crisis.
    The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2 percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a strong start ahead on Wall Street.
    What to expect on Dalal Street
    HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that as long as the Nifty holds the support zone of 17,300-17,200 levels, as bounce from the lower levels is possible.
    "One may expect broader range movement for the Nifty around 17,700-17,800 on the upside and 17,300-17,200 on the downside in the near term," he said. 
    Key moving averages
    The Nifty50 finished the August series 1.4 percent above its long-term simple moving average.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,619.3
    39,186.6
    1017,632.739,192.2
    2017,605.238,967.6
    5017,68438,951.4
    10017,666.7
    38,835.2
    20017,282.337,965.9
    Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:
    IndexSupport Resistance
    Nifty5017,40017,600
    Nifty Bank38,20039,500
    FII/DII activity
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.6 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and then 17,300, with 1.6 lakh.
    An immediate hurdle awaits the Nifty50 at 17,700 and the next support after a strong base at 17,500 exists at 17,300.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    MARUTI674,9008,7500.60%43.34%
    PIIND345,7503,400.900.46%37.96%
    TITAN1,425,7502,464.050.11%32.46%
    HINDALCO10,489,8504330.85%29.14%
    SBILIFE1,437,0001,299.550.86%27.56%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    HONAUT3,09043,264-0.12%-74.76%
    FSL3,343,600105.95-2.08%-59.56%
    COLPAL144,2001,566.50-1.63%-59.47%
    COFORGE171,6003,695-0.16%-55.33%
    IPCALAB247,000908.55-1.50%-51.32%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    MUTHOOTFIN605,6251,031.050.14%-59.20%
    LICHSGFIN1,712,000402.851.95%-53.86%
    CUB1,095,000186.95.27%-47.49%
    SHREECEM64,10021,664.901.69%-45.75%
    LALPATHLAB270,2502,596.304.47%-42.46%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    IBULHSGFIN1650.05-88.89%600.00%
    ZYDUSLIFE5000.05-66.67%350.00%
    IDFC690.05-50%235.29%
    NESTLEIND19,75012-83.82%200.00%
    BALKRISIND2,1200.3-98.87%175.00%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    As many as 22 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:
    ABBGRINDWELL
    ADANITRANSJYOTHYLAB
    ASAHIINDIAKEI
    BANKBARODAKSB
    CHOLAFINLAXMIMACH
    COALINDIAPHOENIXLTD
    CUBSIEMENS
    DEEPAKFERTSKFINDIA
    EICHERMOTSOLARINDS
    ELGIEQUIPTHERMAX
    FEDERALBNKUFLEX
    52-week lows
    Two stocks hit 52-week lows: Max Healthcare Institute and Sanofi India.

    india stock marketindia vixniftysensexTrade setup

