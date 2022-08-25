Trade setup for Aug 26: A bounce on the cards as long as Nifty50 holds 17,200 as market enters new F&O series

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, Aug 26: A bounceback is on the cards for the Nifty50 as long as it holds support at 17,300-17,200 levels, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks succumbed to negative territory in the final 30 minutes of trade on Thursday, the last session of the August futures & options series. Globally, all eyes were on updates from a gathering of central bankers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

long bear candle on the daily chart, which could be a worrying factor for the bulls to sustain the highs , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"Though the 50-scrip index declined from the highs, the overall market breadth was positive with broader indices showing resilience," he pointed out.

Nifty Bank needs to escape 38,500-39,500 range

A move below immediate support for the Nifty Bank at 38,500-38,400 levels will lead to further downside, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The banking index needs to break the range of 38,500-39,500 for decisive trending moves on either side," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 26 session:

Global markets

European markets began Thursday in the green led by oil stocks ahead of the release of minutes from the ECB's last policy meeting, though gains were capped on mounting concerns of a recession induced by an energy crisis.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.7 percent, suggesting a strong start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes that as long as the Nifty holds the support zone of 17,300-17,200 levels, as bounce from the lower levels is possible.

"One may expect broader range movement for the Nifty around 17,700-17,800 on the upside and 17,300-17,200 on the downside in the near term," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 finished the August series 1.4 percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,619.3 39,186.6 10 17,632.7 39,192.2 20 17,605.2 38,967.6 50 17,684 38,951.4 100 17,666.7 38,835.2 200 17,282.3 37,965.9

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,400 17,600 Nifty Bank 38,200 39,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,700, with 1.6 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500, with 1.8 lakh contracts, and then 17,300, with 1.6 lakh.

An immediate hurdle awaits the Nifty50 at 17,700 and the next support after a strong base at 17,500 exists at 17,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MARUTI 674,900 8,750 0.60% 43.34% PIIND 345,750 3,400.90 0.46% 37.96% TITAN 1,425,750 2,464.05 0.11% 32.46% HINDALCO 10,489,850 433 0.85% 29.14% SBILIFE 1,437,000 1,299.55 0.86% 27.56%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change HONAUT 3,090 43,264 -0.12% -74.76% FSL 3,343,600 105.95 -2.08% -59.56% COLPAL 144,200 1,566.50 -1.63% -59.47% COFORGE 171,600 3,695 -0.16% -55.33% IPCALAB 247,000 908.55 -1.50% -51.32%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MUTHOOTFIN 605,625 1,031.05 0.14% -59.20% LICHSGFIN 1,712,000 402.85 1.95% -53.86% CUB 1,095,000 186.9 5.27% -47.49% SHREECEM 64,100 21,664.90 1.69% -45.75% LALPATHLAB 270,250 2,596.30 4.47% -42.46%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IBULHSGFIN 165 0.05 -88.89% 600.00% ZYDUSLIFE 500 0.05 -66.67% 350.00% IDFC 69 0.05 -50% 235.29% NESTLEIND 19,750 12 -83.82% 200.00% BALKRISIND 2,120 0.3 -98.87% 175.00%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

As many as 22 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:

ABB GRINDWELL ADANITRANS JYOTHYLAB ASAHIINDIA KEI BANKBARODA KSB CHOLAFIN LAXMIMACH COALINDIA PHOENIXLTD CUB SIEMENS DEEPAKFERT SKFINDIA EICHERMOT SOLARINDS ELGIEQUIP THERMAX FEDERALBNK UFLEX

52-week lows