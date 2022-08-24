Trade setup for Aug 25: As Street approaches F&O expiry, more upside on the cards for Nifty in short term

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, Aug 25: Experts see more upside in the Nifty50 in the near term as long as it holds 17,650. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks managed to finish a choppy session higher for a second straight day on Wednesday, as gains in financial shares were offset by losses in IT counters. Analysts expect volatility to persist on Dalal Street ahead of the expiry of monthly futures and options contracts on Thursday.

Investors globally remain on the back foot ahead of a key gathering of central bankers at the annual Jackson Hole symposium in the US.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart, placed beside the long positive candle of the previous session, reflecting a lack of selling interest in the last couple of sessions, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

One can expect more upside in the benchmark index on Thursday, he said.

Nifty Bank poised for higher levels

The Nifty Bank continues to be in a buy-on-dips mode after crossing immediate resistance at 39,000 and has strong immediate support at 38,500, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"The next hurdle on the upside is at 39,200, which, once taken out, will see further short covering towards the 40,000 level on the upside," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 25 session:

Global markets

European markets dropped on Wednesday, mirroring the trend in Asia, as investors fretted over an energy crisis and gloomy growth outlook. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.2 percent and near a one-month low at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were flat, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti warns that if short covering does not emerge in the next 1-2 sessions, the market could face another round of selling.

"A sustained upmove above 17,650 is expected to push the 50-scrip index towards the next hurdle of 17,850 in the short term," he said.

Key moving averages

The Nifty Bank has crossed all of its six main simple moving averages in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,578.9 38,888.9 10 17,584.8 38,845.8 20 17,549 38,599.3 50 17,725.3 38,965.5 100 17,647.1 38,725.4 200 17,228.2 37,818.6

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,475 17,750 Nifty Bank 38,400 39,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800, with 1.8 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and 17,500, with 1.8 lakh contracts.

This indicates immediate resistance awaits the Nifty50 at 17,800 and an immediate base at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TORNTPHARM 930,500 1,549 0.99% 44.98% SIEMENS 783,750 2,899.80 0.53% 37.16% CANFINHOME 890,175 636.8 6.81% 28.26% SBILIFE 2,635,500 1,287.35 0.38% 25.64% MOTHERSON 17,572,500 125.05 0.64% 25.40%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CUB 2,670,000 176.6 -1.15% -51.12% JKCEMENT 187,500 2,657.65 -0.31% -40.40% COFORGE 298,950 3,692.25 -0.16% -40.19% AARTIIND 1,236,750 790.95 -0.25% -29.00% INTELLECT 946,500 595 -0.30% -23.53%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change FSL 6,614,400 107.55 1.32% -43.00% HONAUT 5,820 43,365.40 2.03% -29.38% METROPOLIS 496,200 1,414.80 0.52% -26.42% ALKEM 202,000 2,940 0.05% -24.55% IRCTC 3,331,125 722.45 0.82% -24.32%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ICICIGI 1,761,625 1,249.35 -0.08% 37.83% CIPLA 5,235,750 1,034.40 -0.54% 31.79% BHARATFORG 2,660,000 734.75 -0.58% 26.20% PAGEIND 39,135 49,810 -0.89% 23.69% MARUTI 1,400,100 8,683.90 -0.55% 22.16%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

As many as 18 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs:

ABB BEL ELGIEQUIP GRINDWELL KSB SOLARINDS ADANITRANS BHARTIARTL FEDERALBNK ITC LAXMIMACH THERMAX ASAHIINDIA DEEPAKFERT GESHIP JYOTHYLAB SKFINDIA UFLEX

52-week lows