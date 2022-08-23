Trade setup for Aug 24: Nifty50 may extend pullback but volatility cannot be ruled out

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Wednesday, Aug 24: The Nifty50 may rally all the way to 18,000-18,100 levels if it holds the 17,670-17,690 zone but volatility may persist ahead of the monthly derivatives expiry, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks recovered some of the sharp losses in the past two days in a volatile session on Tuesday, led by a rebound in financial, oil & gas and auto shares. Analysts expect volatility to persist ahead of the expiry of monthly futures and options contracts on Thursday.

Globally, investors awaited updates from an annual gathering of central bankers at the Jackson Hole symposium in the US this week for clues on the state of the world's largest economy and the future course of COVID-era interest rates.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

independent technical analyst Manish Shah. The Nifty50 has formed a bottom reversal pattern thanks to heavy buying at lower levels, and the higher highs and higher lows pattern appears to be intact, a signs that the trend remains positive, according to

"There is an opportunity for the bulls going into the last few days of August expiry. The index should see a rally back up to 18,000-18,100 levels if it manages to hold above the 17,670-17,690 band," he said.

Time to buy the dip in financial stocks

The Nifty Bank has made a strong bullish reversal candle, Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, pointed out.

"As long as support in the 37,700-38,000 zone holds, the index remains in a 'buy on dip' mode. An immediate hurdle stands at 39,000, a move above which will see short covering," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 24 session:

Global markets

European shares slipped, mirroring a largely negative trend across Asia, as investors fretted about soaring energy prices and a weak economic outlook after data showed business activity in the region contracted this month.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.2 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were up 0.2 percent, suggesting a mildly higher start ahead on Wall Street.

Key moving averages

The Nifty50 holds more than two percent above its long-term moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,558.6 38,573.4 10 17,523.2 38,441.7 20 17,588.8 38,539.2 50 17,756.9 39,023.1 100 17,628 38,647.8 200 17,171.6 37,667.2

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,475 17,750 Nifty Bank 38,400 39,300

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800 and 17,900, with 1.5 lakh each, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,500, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and 17,000, with 1.6 lakh.

This indicates immediate resistance in the 17,800-17,900 zone and a strong base at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change BATAINDIA 1,436,875 1,889.35 1.69% 38.01% CIPLA 7,088,250 1,042 1.89% 22.60% NAUKRI 1,120,375 4,272.05 0.77% 21.91% MARUTI 2,741,700 8,751.50 1.34% 21.22% ATUL 93,675 9,238.60 3.03% 21.14%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change COFORGE 436,350 3,704.15 -0.68% -30.56% SUNTV 7,804,500 490.45 -0.92% -13.03% LTTS 536,600 3,667.75 -0.32% -11.07% PERSISTENT 320,850 3,642 -1.26% -9.26% UBL 760,400 1,638.70 -0.56% -8.00%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change SYNGENE 2,017,000 594.7 2.90% -43.18% CANBK 24,667,200 230.65 3.85% -32.72% RBLBANK 37,330,000 104.45 6.26% -32.63% IBULHSGFIN 21,672,000 129.45 1.65% -27.63% AARTIIND 1,898,050 796.3 1.19% -27.59%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MINDTREE 1,673,200 3,354.05 -0.69% 24.78% PIIND 1,096,250 3,335.35 -1.25% 16.65% ADANIPORTS 24,596,250 836.65 -0.46% 16.65% HINDPETRO 14,261,400 243.4 -1.24% 16.45% TCS 7,463,100 3,312.95 -1.16% 11.01%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of seven stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs: Adani Transmission, Eicher, Bharat Electronics, Deepak Fertilisers, KSB, Grindwell Norton and Great Eastern Shipping.

52-week lows