Trade setup for Aug 23: As Nifty50 sinks below 17,500, there might be more pain ahead for the bulls

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, Aug 23: The Nifty50 may weaken further amid high volatility in the short term, warn experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks suffered their worst fall in more than two months on Monday amid weakness across global markets, as investors remained on the back foot amid fears of a global slowdown.

The India VIX index — also known in market parlance as the fear index — jumped four percent, one of its biggest single-day gains so far this month.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bear candle on the daily chart in a negative sign, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"This is a signal that the bears are in the driver's seat," he said.

Brace for volatility

"The sentiment could remain volatile in the coming sessions as the focus would shift back to global concerns such as falling crude oil prices amid weakening demand and the US-China tussle over Taiwan," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

"The sharp intraday sell-off and a bearish candle on the daily charts suggest the continuation of weakness in the near future. But a quick pullback rally is likely if the index trades above key resistance at 17,575, below which, the correction wave may continue till 17,400-17,350 levels," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 23 session:

Global markets

European markets slipped into the red, mirroring the trend in Asia, as worries about tightening gas supplies from Russia, hawkish signals from the European Central Bank and weak economic outlook weighed on investors' minds. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.9 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 1.2 percent, hinting at a gap-down opening ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the 50-scrip index's short-term trend remains negative.

He expects support around 17,330 and then 16,900 in the next few sessions and immediate resistance at 17,600.

Key moving averages

Monday's fall has widened the Nifty50's distance from its long-term moving average to six percent from about four percent.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,533.4 38,336.9 10 17,592.1 38,478.2 20 17,739 38,924.4 50 17,778.9 39,093.6 100 17,608.7 38,601.4 200 17,109.1 37,512.7

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,300 17,800 Nifty Bank 37,700 38,800

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600 and 18,200, with 1.6 lakh each, according to exchange data.

On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with 1.1 lakh.

This indicates immediate resistance at 17,600 and a major hurdle at 18,000, and significant support at 17,000.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change PIIND 1,550,250 3,386.95 1.90% 31.82% LALPATHLAB 1,070,250 2,410.60 1.24% 6.96% COALINDIA 29,034,600 218.95 0.57% 5.09% ALKEM 352,600 2,947.40 0.16% 5.05% TATACONSUM 7,470,000 793.75 0.70% 1.55%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change CUB 5,055,000 171.65 -2.42% -17.80% JSWSTEEL 25,307,100 644.2 -3.20% -17.08% FSL 13,358,800 104.9 -4.77% -16.43% AUBANK 6,019,000 637.5 -0.30% -16.22% AARTIIND 2,661,350 788.55 -3.20% -16.00%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change NAM-INDIA 2,177,600 312 2.56% -20.72% GUJGASLTD 5,116,250 482 1.36% -12.73% BEL 19,695,400 289.5 1.19% -9.11% BALRAMCHIN 6,684,800 344.3 1.74% -8.43% ICICIPRULI 7,173,000 575.2 0.42% -7.67%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MINDTREE 2,467,800 3,373.25 -4.08% 18.88% TORNTPOWER 2,862,000 585 -0.31% 17.87% MOTHERSON 32,152,500 125.3 -2.15% 16.14% BHARATFORG 6,976,000 723.5 -1.60% 10.42% JKCEMENT 358,750 2,638.90 -2.67% 9.55%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of eight stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — hit 52-week highs: ITC, Adani Power, Torrent Power, ELGI Equipments, Grindwell Norton, KSB, Phoenix Mills and Solar Industries.

52-week lows