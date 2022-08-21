Trade setup for Aug 22: As Nifty50 makes a U-turn from 18,000, more pain on the cards for the bulls

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Monday, Aug 22: The Nifty50 may have entered a near-term consolidation phase, warn experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest.

Indian equity benchmarks finished a volatile session more than one percent lower on Friday, with the Nifty50 putting an end to a winning spree that lasted eight days in a row.

The 50-scrip gauge returned all the way to 17,758.5, having come within eight points of the psychologically important 18,000 mark.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

long bear candle on the daily chart engulfing the previous two small bull candles , according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

"A negative reversal type candle pattern has been formed on the weekly chart, resulting in the failure of an upside breakout of the significant downtrend line. This is not a good sign for the bulls and one may expect further weakness in the short term," he said.

Consolidation on the cards

The index has entered a short-term consolidation phase, according to Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head Technical Research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribhas,

"In the week gone by, the index crossed a crucial falling trendline drawn from the October 2021 high and moved back towards the trendline in order to retest it. Going ahead, it is likely to witness consolidation near the 17,700-18,000 band," he added.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 22 session:

Global markets

Wall Street's three main indices fell in a broad selloff on Friday fuelled by megacaps. The Dow Jones dropped 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 1.3 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite two percent.

Earlier that day, European shares weakened as the highest-ever jump in German producer prices in July added to gloom over the global economic outlook. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index declined 0.8 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view the short-term chart signals more weakness ahead in the market.

"One may expect the Nifty to slide down to 17,300 in the next 1-2 weeks. Immediate resistance is placed around 17,850," he said.

Key moving averages

In a bullish sign, the Nifty50 is about four percent above its long-term simple moving average.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,767.4 39,002.9 10 17,851.8 39,262.2 20 17,880.9 39,346.3 50 17,791.8 39,147.6 100 17,588.1 38,560.7 200 17,045.5 37,368.1

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,600 18,000 Nifty Bank 38,350 39,500

FII/DII activity

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) returned to net buying of Indian shares after a day's pause.

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 2.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,900, with 1.8 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with 1.1 lakh contracts, and at 17,500, with almost one lakh.

This suggests a major hurdle at the 18,000 mark and an immediate base at 17,500.

Long build-up

One stock saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) LT 8,519,100 1,936.50 2.19% 1.66%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) AMARAJABAT 5,518,000 513.1 -2.15% -26.84% AUROPHARMA 11,950,000 566.6 -2.89% -24.04% JSWSTEEL 32,713,200 664.95 -1.60% -22.64% PEL 4,007,025 1,925 -2% -22.38% GRASIM 9,915,150 1,598.50 -0.98% -20.47%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 412,200 2,946.10 0.31% -14.46% AMBUJACEM 55,236,600 417.95 1.74% -11.78% IRCTC 12,369,000 730 1.89% -11.61% TATACHEM 7,195,000 1,126.75 0.34% -10.56% ASTRAL 599,775 2,047.85 0.20% -9.58%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IRCTC 790 4.5 -9.09% 1663.16% COFORGE 4,050 37 -8.98% 1473.08% ZEEL 305 0.5 -23.08% 950.00% DALBHARAT 1,720 11.05 -58.30% 828.57%