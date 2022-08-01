    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Trade setup for Aug 2: The Nifty50 may meet a hurdle only at 17,450 in short term

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)
    Trade setup for Tuesday, Aug 2: The Nifty50 is in for more upside though some consolidation in the banking space cannot be ruled out, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

    Indian equity benchmarks continued to rise for a fourth straight session on Monday, led by strength in auto, metal, financial and oil & gas shares. All eyes are now on the outcome of a scheduled bi-monthly review of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee due by the end of the week.
    Globally, investors remained on the back foot as they assessed strong earnings against the prospects of a slowdown.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart following with a small lower shadow following a gap-up opening, suggesting continuation of momentum in the market, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    One can expect more upside in the short term with resistance in the 17,400-17,450 zone, he said.
    Brace for profit booking in banking
    The Bank Nifty has continued an uptrend with higher top and higher bottom formations on the daily chart, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
    Some profit booking cannot be ruled out in the banking space given that momentum indicator RSI has entered overbought territory, he pointed out. He believes the banking index might consolidate ahead of the RBI policy outcome. 
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 2 session:
    Global markets
    Wall Street indices were a mixed bag amid choppy trade on Monday, as a strong earnings-driven rally from last week lost steam though. Gains in Boeing and Tesla shares were offset by losses in economy-sensitive sectors. The  tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up 0.3 percent but the Dow and the Dow Jones down 0.1 percent each in early hours.
    European shares saw subdued moves ahead of a slew of manufacturing activity data, following disappointing Chinese economic data fanned worries about a global economic slowdown. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.1 percent.
    What to expect on Dalal Street
    HDFC Securities' Shetti continues to hold the view that the Nifty's short-term trend is intact. There is no sign of tiredness in the market at the highs, he said.
    "One can expect minor consolidation or volatility at the 17,400-17,500 hurdle, which could eventually be taken out on the upside in the near term. The near-term upside target to be watched out for is at 17,800 and immediate support at 17,150," he said. 
    Important levels to track
    The Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank stand around seven percent each above their long-term simple moving averages, in a bullish signal.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,311.7
    37,850.5
    1017,261.437,705.5
    2017,143.337,567.6
    5016,827.937,039.9
    10016,581.9
    36,297.1
    20016,26335,293.6
    Shah sees immediate resistance for the Nifty Bank at 38,000 and support at 37,000.
    FII/DII activity
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,500, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,600, with 1.2 lakh contracts, according to exchange data.
    On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 16,500, with 1.9 lakh contracts, and 17,200, with 1.6 lakh.
    This suggests strong resistance at 17,500 and an immediate base at 17,200.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    CHAMBLFERT5,367,000337.34.17%22.11%
    BOSCHLTD124,95017,7803.21%19.85%
    SYNGENE1,522,000573.250.39%13.34%
    UPL20,761,000765.42.72%13.12%
    ABBOTINDIA37,36020,3302.23%12.10%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    BANKBARODA104,791,050116.85-0.17%-3.57%
    NESTLEIND395,20019,384.60-0.42%-1.20%
    GRASIM11,766,2251,560-0.55%-1.11%
    NAVINFLUOR501,5254,369.55-0.63%-0.90%
    TECHM22,300,2001,055.55-0.01%-0.66%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    GUJGASLTD3,465,0004705.27%-8.95%
    PNB207,856,00033.66.84%-7.51%
    NAM-INDIA2,401,600279.11.62%-6.80%
    HONAUT15,36040,784.851.67%-2.93%
    METROPOLIS783,6001,591.500.20%-2.14%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    VOLTAS3,293,0001,004.50-0.56%18.86%
    FSL15,184,000108.7-3.03%18.15%
    IOC59,280,00069.2-2.47%16.12%
    ALKEM226,6003,218-0.23%12.89%
    ESCORTS2,560,2501,703.95-0.82%8.59%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of 20 stocks on the BSE 500 — the broadest index on the bourse —touched the milestone:
    ADANIENTATGLDEEPAKFERTM&M
    ADANITRANSBELGESHIPMARUTI
    AIAENGBLUEDARTINDHOTELMETROBRAND
    ASHOKLEYCOALINDIAINOXLEISURNAVINFLUOR
    ASTERDMCUMMINSINDITCPAGEIND
    52-week lows
    No stock in the 500-scrip pack hit a 52-week low.
