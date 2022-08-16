Trade setup for Aug 17: More upside on the cards for Nifty as long as it holds key support

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Trade setup for Wednesday, Aug 17: The Nifty50 may be headed all the way to 17,900-17,925 levels as long as it holds the 17,750 base, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh four-month closing peaks on Tuesday, as Dalal Street returned to trade after a long weekend, with the Nifty50 finishing higher for the sixth session in a row.

Gains in financial, auto and oil & gas shares were the biggest boosts for both headline indices.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

higher bottom formation on the intraday chart, with 17,750 being a trend-deciding level, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities. The Nifty50 held on to a

"Moderating domestic inflation has raised expectations that the central bank may slow down with hikes in interest rates going ahead. Strong FII fund infusion has certainly bolstered investor sentiment," he said.

Nifty Bank headed higher

"The Nifty Bank has formed a doji candle on the daily chart, suggesting indecisiveness. It is showing signs of exhaustion after a stupendous rally though a profit booking scenario will be confirmed only once it closes below 38,700," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

A move beyond 39,500 on a closing basis will lead to a rally towards the 40,000-41,000 band, he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 17 session:

Global markets

European shares extended gains for the fifth straight session in a row on Tuesday, underpinned by miners and defensive sectors, although concerns over a potential recession limited capped the upside. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.3 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures were down 0.1 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Kotak Securities' Chouhan believes as long as the 50-scrip index holds the 17,750 level, it could go on to reach the 17,900-17,925 zone on the upside.

"If the index trades below 17,750, a quick intraday correction is possible where it could retest 17,700-17,650 levels," he warned.

Key levels to watch out for

In a bullish sign, both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank remain about six percent above their long-term simple moving averages.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,809.3 39,228.8 10 17,788 39,227.3 20 17,727.1 39,065.6 50 17,589.5 38,549.7 100 17,355.5 38,078.2 200 16,834.1 36,872.3

Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,700 18,050 Nifty Bank 39,000 39,500

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.5 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500, with more than 85,000 contracts. according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,700, with 1.3 lakh contracts, and at 17,500 and 17,800, with 1.1 lakh each.

This suggests strong resistance at the 18,000 mark and immedia support at 17,800 followed by a strong base at 17,700.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change APOLLOTYRE 11,928,000 251.2 6.01% 18.96% GODREJCP 6,509,000 893.05 2.83% 18.74% ASTRAL 634,700 1,998 0.32% 18.24% NAM-INDIA 2,302,400 315 2.34% 14.04% AMBUJACEM 52,034,400 399.3 3.19% 10.23%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change JKCEMENT 523,750 2,657.25 -0.08% -7.06% PFC 35,408,200 120.3 -0.70% -1.68% BANKBARODA 98,402,850 122.15 -0.89% -1.31% CHAMBLFERT 7,680,000 339.8 -0.41% -1.21% SUNPHARMA 20,193,600 912.95 -0.05% -1.15%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change HONAUT 13,515 42,760.35 7.08% -12.99% TATACHEM 8,498,000 1,123.95 0.05% -6.67% FSL 16,853,200 106.8 1.23% -6.08% MOTHERSON 41,449,500 128.55 4.34% -5.19% ESCORTS 2,383,700 1,847.05 10.27% -5.19%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MUTHOOTFIN 5,165,250 1,044.45 -12.44% 51.89% METROPOLIS 792,000 1,447.50 -2.75% 12.27% PVR 2,652,012 1,992 -1.48% 7.66% HINDALCO 26,864,250 429 -1.91% 6.39% GUJGASLTD 4,946,250 476.5 -0.01% 6.24%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 32 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled 52-week highs:

ABB BANKBARODA HAL SIEMENS ADANIENT BEL ICICIBANK SKFINDIA ADANIPOWER CHALET JKPAPER SOLARINDS ADANITRANS CHOLAFIN KSB TATAELXSI APLAPOLLO DEVYANI M&M TRENT APOLLOTYRE EICHERMOT METROBRAND TVSMOTOR ATGL FLUOROCHEM MHRIL VBL BAJAJ-AUTO* GRINDWELL SBILIFE ZFCVINDIA

