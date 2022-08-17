    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Trade setup for Aug 18: Nifty50 inches closer to 18,000 but some correction cannot be ruled out

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Trade setup for Thursday, Aug 18: The Nifty50 may approach the 18,000 mark soon, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

    Indian equity benchmarks reached their highest closing levels in four months yet again on Wednesday, with the Nifty50 continuing to rise for the seventh session in a row.
    Gains in financial, IT and FMCG shares powered the rise in headline indices, though losses in select auto stocks capped the upside.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    The 50-scrip index's move to take out a key hurdle at 17,900 is a positive sign, he said.
    Some correction cannot be ruled out
    The bulls have kept the momentum going  to take the Nifty towards 18,000 on the back of softening inflation and strong FII buying, and one can expect the uptrend to continue, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
    "A quick intraday correction is not ruled out if it slides below 17,850, which could touch lead to 17,700-17,680 levels... Above 17,850, the first upside target for the index would be 18,000, which could be followed by a move up to 18,175," he added.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 18 session:
    Global markets
    Wall Street's main indices began the day in the red as growth stocks faced renewed pressure ahead of the release of minutes of the Fed's last policy review, which could offer more clarity on the future course of revisions in COVID-era interest rates.
    The S&P 500 was down 0.9 percent at the last count. The Dow Jones was down 0.6 percent and the tech stocks-heavy Nasdaq Composite 1.2 percent.
    European markets slipped into the red amid persistent fears of a global recession. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.7 percent.
    What  to expect on Dalal Street
    HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the view that any lack of strength around 17,900-18,000 levels in the next 1-2 sessions could pull the Nifty lower in the short term.
    "A decisive move above 18,000 is likely to pull the Nifty towards the next upside target of 18,600 in the near term. Immediate support is at 17,760," he said.
    Key levels to watch out for
    In a bullish sign, the Nifty50 remains about six percent above its long-term simple moving average.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,936.6
    39,393.3
    1017,906.239,338.8
    2017,834.139,258.8
    5017,671.438,780.1
    10017,457.6
    38,266.4
    20016,904.137,034.4
    Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities, identified the following support and resistance levels:
    IndexSupport Resistance
    Nifty5017,75018,180
    Nifty Bank39,00040,000
    FII/DII activity
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,200, with 1.3 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,800, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and at 17,900, with 1.4 lakh.
    This suggests strong resistance at the 18,000 mark and a firm base in the 17,800-17,900 zone.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    WHIRLPOOL495,2501,8221.25%45.16%
    RECLTD21,786,000105.652.26%40.82%
    BSOFT5,249,400340.60.87%17.56%
    APOLLOTYRE12,946,500260.83.78%16.55%
    SBICARD5,720,0001,003.254.20%13.73%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    ABB994,5002,879.95-0.90%-5.30%
    ESCORTS2,023,4501,825.75-1.19%-5.03%
    POLYCAB902,7002,445.05-0.08%-4.25%
    GSPL3,870,000245-0.67%-3.88%
    INTELLECT1,932,750632.1-0.30%-3.84%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    LICHSGFIN13,108,000396.80.46%-5.66%
    VOLTAS4,144,0001,027.500.71%-4.43%
    IRCTC13,734,0006711.03%-4.06%
    BERGEPAINT6,985,000704.753.61%-3.91%
    FSL15,787,200110.73.55%-3.82%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice changeOI change
    SRTRANSFIN3,793,8001,362.60-0.62%14.99%
    ALKEM372,2002,941.95-0.63%11.23%
    ASHOKLEY40,545,000148.2-1.30%9.66%
    PVR2,838,4181,942.95-2.38%5.51%
    POWERGRID31,085,100226.6-0.13%4.66%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

    BSE Sensexindia stock marketNifty BankNifty50sensexVIX

