Trade setup for Aug 16: The bulls may help Nifty50 reach 17,900 soon

Mini Trade setup for Tuesday, Aug 16: The Nifty50 is headed towards key resistance at 17,800-17,900 levels but volatility might persist, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh four-month closing highs on Friday, as Dalal Street headed into a long weekend, amid gains in financial, metal and oil & gas shares though losses in IT shares limited the upside.

The market remained shut on Monday for the Independence Day holiday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities. The Nifty50 has formed a small positive candle on the daily chart with minor upper and lower shadows

He is of the view the index is gradually advancing towards 17,800-17,900 levels but warns that volatility might persist.

Nifty Bank headed higher

"The next resistance for the Nifty Bank lies at as the index 39,500, a move above which will lead to levels towards the 40,000 mark... Immediate support stands at 38,000," said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

He suggests investors to take a buy-on-dips approach.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 16 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices fell Monday, mirroring global markets, after weak economic data from China rekindled fears of an economic slowdown in the world's second largest economy. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones were down 0.4 percent at the last count, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.1 percent.

European shares managed to hover near two-month highs as investors turned to defensive sectors such as healthcare and consumer staples. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.2 percent.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the short-term trend of the 50-scrip index remains positive with rangebound action.

"One may expect the continuation of choppy movement early this week... The Nifty could possibly reach around 17,800-17,900 levels.. The bulls needs to be cautious and protect their long positions with proper stop losses," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are about six percent above their long-term simple moving averages in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,696.2 39,024.4 10 17,674.9 38,942.1 20 17,642.7 38,779.2 50 17,515.8 38,319.9 100 17,251.3 37,853.3 200 16,768.8 36,704.3

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, identified the following resistance and support levels:

Index Support Resistance Nifty50 17,450 18,000 Nifty Bank 38,000 40,000

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,800, with 1.2 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with one lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000, with almost 91,000 contracts, and 17,500, with more than 85,000 contracts.

This suggests strong resistance at 17,800 and major support at 17,500.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIACEM 10,628,500 193.5 0.42% 29.06% PFC 30,070,000 121.2 1.30% 17.75% GSPL 3,272,500 247.6 4.65% 16.04% TATACHEM 7,432,000 1,122.60 3.91% 14.34% MUTHOOTFIN 4,534,125 1,192.25 1.19% 13.92%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) BATAINDIA 2,333,925 1,912.55 -0.42% -6.29% ALKEM 426,800 2,953.85 -0.56% -5.90% ATUL 111,900 9,276.15 -1.52% -5.43% METROPOLIS 832,800 1,487.20 -0.77% -4.90% CANBK 39,708,900 231.8 -0.11% -4.80%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) EICHERMOT 3,740,450 3,206.10 1.29% -11.73% AARTIIND 3,375,350 818 0.17% -8.84% GRANULES 12,692,000 310.35 1.19% -8.23% LTTS 1,079,000 3,660.95 0.22% -7.51% GNFC 4,577,300 753.7 0.67% -7.44%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) IPCALAB 813,800 919.95 -9.76% 87.94% DIVISLAB 2,442,600 3,726.95 -5.75% 26.90% HDFCAMC 2,537,400 1,963.75 -3.57% 11.09% AUBANK 6,533,000 634 -1.42% 5.95% WHIRLPOOL 452,200 1,797.45 -0.56% 5.26%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 18 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled 52-week peaks.

ADANIENT ICICIBANK SCHAEFFLER ADANITRANS INDHOTEL SIEMENS APLAPOLLO KSB SKFINDIA CUMMINSIND METROBRAND TATACHEM DEVYANI PAGEIND TATAELXSI FLUOROCHEM PHOENIXLTD TRENT

