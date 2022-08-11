Trade setup for Aug 12: Nifty50 may approach 17,800 soon but profit booking cannot be ruled out

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Friday, Aug 12: The Nifty50 may be headed to key resistance in the 17,800-17,900 band in the near term but some profit booking may occur, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

Indian equity benchmarks scaled fresh four-month closing peaks on Thursday led by gains in financial and IT shares, after a softer-than-expected inflation reading from the world's largest economy lifted global markets.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart following a gap-up opening, reflecting upside momentum in the market with rangebound action, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

There is no indication of a reversal unfolding at the highs, he pointed out.

Profit booking possible in Nifty Bank

"The Nifty Bank has taken out an immediate hurdle at 38,400, which will act as support on the downside, said Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

"A move above next resistance at 39,000 on a closing basis will extend all the way to 40,000. The index is trading in overbought territory and profit booking cannot be ruled out," he said.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 12 session:

Global markets

Wall Street indices largely rose on Thursday as fresh signs of cooling inflation increased prospects that the Fed could slow down its rate hikes even as officials warned the fight to tame rising prices is far from over. The S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent and the Dow Jones climbed up 0.4 percent, but the Nasdaq Composite was flat.

European shares edged higher after a rally in the previous session. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was up 0.1 percent at the last count.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti believes the Nifty50's short-term trend remains positive.

"Our near-term target remains intact around 17,800-17,900 levels. There is a possibility of selling pressure emerging from the highs, with immediate support at 17,550," he said.

Key levels to watch out for

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are about six percent above their long-term simple moving averages in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,657.8 38,864.5 10 17,637.7 38,728.5 20 17,579 38,511.6 50 17,453.2 38,143.1 100 17,164.6 37,664.1 200 16,704.5 36,533.8

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 17,700, with 2.1 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,000, with 1.8 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,300, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and 17,650, with 1.4 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,700 before the major hurdle of 18,000, and support at 17,650 followed by 17,300.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change GUJGASLTD 4,432,500 462.3 2.08% 18.27% JUBLFOOD 10,353,750 591 3.70% 18.25% CHAMBLFERT 6,982,500 336.75 2.54% 11.56% BATAINDIA 2,107,600 1,916.65 1.62% 10.74% GLENMARK 7,213,950 388.8 2.97% 10.03%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change AARTIIND 3,759,550 815.6 -1.11% -10.22% NTPC 62,238,300 154.3 -1.47% -8.62% HINDALCO 28,632,625 433.35 -1.04% -5.38% METROPOLIS 874,200 1,495 -1.64% -4.74% COROMANDEL 1,353,800 1,071.65 -0.89% -4.55%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change MGL 3,520,800 866.5 8.21% -11.59% EICHERMOT 4,068,050 3,165.05 0.50% -8.05% COALINDIA 36,540,000 219.8 0.90% -8.00% IDFCFIRSTB 208,215,000 45.25 0.89% -6.59% CUMMINSIND 3,467,400 1,244.45 6.37% -6.13%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IRCTC 12,791,625 662.5 -1.45% 12.41% GAIL 47,384,800 129.45 -1.56% 8.12% GNFC 4,362,800 747.8 -2.24% 4.92% MFSL 1,727,700 781.2 -0.17% 4.70% ASHOKLEY 39,430,000 146.9 -0.54% 3.91%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 22 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled 52-week peaks.

ADANIENT ICICIBANK AIAENG INDHOTEL BANKBARODA JKPAPER BEL JYOTHYLAB COALINDIA METROBRAND DEEPAKFERT SCHAEFFLER DEVYANI SIEMENS EICHERMOT SKFINDIA EIDPARRY TIMKEN FEDERALBNK TRENT HAL TVSMOTOR

