Trade setup for Aug 11: The bulls may take Nifty50 towards next hurdle at 17,800 soon

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Thursday, Aug 11: The Nifty50 may test key resistance at 17,800 in the near term, say experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

Indian equity benchmarks finished a choppy session nearly unchanged on Wednesday as Dalal Street resumed trading after a day's holiday

Data showing consumer prices in the world's largest economy increased at a pace better than what the markets had expected boosted US futures.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a small negative candle on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

This signals the inability of the bulls to lead a follow-through upmove above 17,500, he said.

This signals the inability of the bulls to lead a follow-through upmove above 17,500 , he said.

All eyes on 17,800

The bullish momentum in the Nifty50 after recent consolidation may continue all the way up to 17,800 in the short term, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS at Hem Securities.

He sees immediate support for the index at 17,200.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 11 session:

Global markets

European shares edged lower on Wednesday amid losses in tech stocks though gains in supermarket major Ahold Delhaize lent some support. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.1 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures jumped 1.7 percent, suggesting a gap-up opening ahead on Wall Street, after data showed consumer inflation in the US stood at a better-than-expected 8.5 percent in July.

What to expect on Dalal Street

HDFC Securities' Shetti is of the vie that the Nifty's short-term uptrend remains intact, with no sign of a reversal pattern at higher levels.

For the Nifty Bank, one can expect immediate support at 37,700 and resistance at 38,750, according to Nigam.

Moving averages

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank remain comfortably above six key simple moving averages in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,519.6 38,298.6 10 17,520.6 38,300.7 20 17,484.1 38,166.1 50 17,394.8 37,991.2 100 17,086 37,492.2 200 16,633.4 36,347

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.6 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 17,800, with 1.5 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,000 (1.4 lakh contracts), and then 17,400 and 17,500 (1.2 lakh each).

This suggests immediate resistance at 17,800 before a major hurdle at 18,000, and immediate support in the 17,400-17,500 zone.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change TATACHEM 5,268,000 1,078.40 12.06% 49.85% CUB 5,185,000 176.3 8.46% 34.72% ABB 835,000 2,788 1.84% 15.90% AARTIIND 3,236,800 827.1 2.45% 15.78% HINDALCO 25,389,350 437.8 4.47% 15.04%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change ASTRAL 661,100 1,948.15 -1.70% -3.79% INDIAMART 247,050 4,397.40 -2.21% -2.85% CONCOR 4,197,000 692.3 -0.34% -1.95% BERGEPAINT 7,055,400 666.25 -1.25% -1.62% OFSS 395,400 3,343.75 -1.18% -1.37%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change WHIRLPOOL 487,550 1,807 0.27% -5.60% GUJGASLTD 4,893,750 453.45 2.35% -5.36% ESCORTS 2,624,050 1,660.10 2.48% -2.85% BPCL 14,711,400 323.95 1.16% -2.45% IGL 12,310,375 380.85 5.70% -2.38%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change OI change IPCALAB 812,500 983.1 -3.11% 22.64% MOTHERSON 41,692,500 121.5 -5.34% 22.32% MRF 67,450 82,949.95 -5.39% 13.31% ICICIPRULI 7,677,000 552.35 -2.70% 12.37% METROPOLIS 811,500 1,514.95 -1.20% 11.94%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 25 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled 52-week peaks.

ABB COALINDIA GESHIP KEI SOLARINDS ADANIENT COROMANDEL HAL LEMONTREE TATAELXSI AEGISLOG DEEPAKFERT INDHOTEL M&M TIMKEN AIAENG ELGIEQUIP JKPAPER METROBRAND TVSMOTOR BEL FINEORG JYOTHYLAB SIEMENS ZFCVINDIA

52-week lows