Trade setup for Aug 10: The bulls may take Nifty50 even higher as it reclaims 17,500 after 4 months

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Trade setup for Wednesday, Aug 10: The Nifty50's decisive move above the key hurdle of 17,500 suggests more upside in the market in the short term, according to experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

Indian equity benchmarks scaled their highest closing levels in four months on Monday as Dalal Street began a holiday-shortened trading week. The Nifty50 settled above the 17,500 mark for the first time since April 12.

The market will resume trading on Wednesday after a day's holiday for Muharram

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, and is placed at the upper end of its short-term range of 17,200-17,500, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.

The breakout of the 17,500-17,550 band is a positive sign and suggests more upside in the short term, he pointed out.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 10 session:

Global markets

European shares fell on Tuesday following lacklustre moves in Asia as investors globally awaited key data on inflation in the world's largest economy due this week for more clarity on the Fed's next move on COVID-era interest rates. The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent at the last count.

S&P 500 futures declined 0.2 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.

What to expect on Dalal Street

One can expect key support for the Nifty50 at 17,400, a level above which the breakout formation may continue all the way till the 17,650-17,700 zone, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.

However, a fall below 17,400 could go all the way up to 17,325-17,300, he said.

Important levels to track

Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are above six key simple moving averages, in a bullish sign.

Period (No. of sessions) SMA Nifty50 Nifty Bank 5 17,524.1 58,853 10 17,475.1 58,772.3 20 17,434.3 58,606.9 50 17,342.6 58,328.8 100 17,012.8 57,481.7 200 16,569.8 56,071.6

FII/DII activity

Call/put open interest

The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500, with 1.1 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,400, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with 1.3 lakh.

This suggests immediate resistance at the 18,000 mark and immediate support at 17,400.

Long build-up

Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) INDIACEM 9,526,500 195.5 2.33% 14.43% HINDCOPPER 11,055,300 111.6 6.64% 12.95% TATACHEM 4,781,000 964.5 1.14% 10.19% COALINDIA 32,197,200 213.25 3.72% 10.16% NTPC 59,713,200 157.15 2.38% 5.57%

Long unwinding

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) HINDPETRO 23,195,700 239.7 -4.62% -12.51% INDIAMART 272,700 4,489.55 -2.04% -9.41% MANAPPURAM 27,600,000 107.15 -0.83% -5.07% ABFRL 12,472,200 277.5 -0.52% -4.61% INDIGO 2,535,000 2,077.55 -0.66% -4.30%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short covering

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) DRREDDY 2,413,875 4,229.95 1.25% -6.20% BALRAMCHIN 9,388,800 354 0.70% -6.05% NAM-INDIA 2,505,600 303.5 1.02% -5.81% VOLTAS 4,024,000 984.75 1.43% -5.45% BAJAJ-AUTO 1,908,000 4,031.25 0.74% -5.21%

(Increase in price and decrease in open interest)

Short build-up

Stock Current OI CMP Price change (%) OI change (%) ALKEM 411,800 2,943.05 -5.84% 12.24% BALKRISIND 1,788,600 2,157.85 -0.18% 8.20% FSL 17,347,200 103.15 -2.27% 5.52% ABBOTINDIA 37,040 20,410 -0.68% 5.51% MFSL 1,557,400 793.95 -3.59% 5.34%

(Decrease in price and increase in open interest)

52-week highs

A total of 15 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled 52-week peaks.

ADANIENT JYOTHYLAB SIEMENS AEGISLOG LEMONTREE SOLARINDS ATGL M&M TATAELXSI GRINDWELL METROBRAND TVSMOTOR HAL PHOENIXLTD ZFCVINDIA

52-week lows