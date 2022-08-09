    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Trade setup for Aug 10: The bulls may take Nifty50 even higher as it reclaims 17,500 after 4 months

    Trade setup for Aug 10: The bulls may take Nifty50 even higher as it reclaims 17,500 after 4 months

    Trade setup for Aug 10: The bulls may take Nifty50 even higher as it reclaims 17,500 after 4 months
    Read Time
    3 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sandeep Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Trade setup for Wednesday, Aug 10: The Nifty50's decisive move above the key hurdle of 17,500 suggests more upside in the market in the short term, according to experts. Here's what the technical charts suggest:

    Indian equity benchmarks scaled their highest closing levels in four months on Monday as Dalal Street began a holiday-shortened trading week. The Nifty50 settled above the 17,500 mark for the first time since April 12.
    The market will resume trading on Wednesday after a day's holiday for Muharram.
    What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?
    The Nifty50 has formed a long bull candle on the daily chart, and is placed at the upper end of its short-term range of 17,200-17,500, according to Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities.
    The breakout of the 17,500-17,550 band is a positive sign and suggests more upside in the short term, he pointed out.
    Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the August 10 session:
    Global markets
    European shares fell on Tuesday following lacklustre moves in Asia as investors globally awaited key data on inflation in the world's largest economy due this week for more clarity on the Fed's next move on COVID-era interest rates. The Stoxx 600 index was down 0.6 percent at the last count.
    S&P 500 futures declined 0.2 percent, suggesting a muted start ahead on Wall Street.
    What to expect on Dalal Street
    One can expect key support for the Nifty50 at 17,400, a level above which the breakout formation may continue all the way till the 17,650-17,700 zone, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities.
    However, a fall below 17,400 could go all the way up to 17,325-17,300, he said.
    Important levels to track
    Both the Nifty50 and the Nifty Bank are above six key simple moving averages, in a bullish sign.
    Period (No. of sessions)SMA
    Nifty50Nifty Bank
    517,524.1
    58,853
    1017,475.158,772.3
    2017,434.358,606.9
    5017,342.658,328.8
    10017,012.8
    57,481.7
    20016,569.856,071.6
    FII/DII activity
    Call/put open interest
    The maximum call open interest is accumulated at the strike price of 18,000, with 1.7 lakh contracts, and the next highest at 18,500, with 1.1 lakh, according to exchange data. On the other hand, the maximum put open interest is at 17,400, with 1.4 lakh contracts, and 16,500, with 1.3 lakh.
    This suggests immediate resistance at the 18,000 mark and immediate support at 17,400.
    Long build-up
    Here are five stocks that saw an increase in open interest as well as price:
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    INDIACEM9,526,500195.52.33%14.43%
    HINDCOPPER11,055,300111.66.64%12.95%
    TATACHEM4,781,000964.51.14%10.19%
    COALINDIA32,197,200213.253.72%10.16%
    NTPC59,713,200157.152.38%5.57%
    Long unwinding
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    HINDPETRO23,195,700239.7-4.62%-12.51%
    INDIAMART272,7004,489.55-2.04%-9.41%
    MANAPPURAM27,600,000107.15-0.83%-5.07%
    ABFRL12,472,200277.5-0.52%-4.61%
    INDIGO2,535,0002,077.55-0.66%-4.30%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short covering
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    DRREDDY2,413,8754,229.951.25%-6.20%
    BALRAMCHIN9,388,8003540.70%-6.05%
    NAM-INDIA2,505,600303.51.02%-5.81%
    VOLTAS4,024,000984.751.43%-5.45%
    BAJAJ-AUTO1,908,0004,031.250.74%-5.21%
    (Increase in price and decrease in open interest)
    Short build-up
    StockCurrent OICMPPrice change (%)OI change (%)
    ALKEM411,8002,943.05-5.84%12.24%
    BALKRISIND1,788,6002,157.85-0.18%8.20%
    FSL17,347,200103.15-2.27%5.52%
    ABBOTINDIA37,04020,410-0.68%5.51%
    MFSL1,557,400793.95-3.59%5.34%
    (Decrease in price and increase in open interest)
    52-week highs
    A total of 15 stocks in the BSE 500 universe — the broadest index on the bourse — scaled 52-week peaks.
    ADANIENTJYOTHYLABSIEMENS
    AEGISLOGLEMONTREESOLARINDS
    ATGLM&MTATAELXSI
    GRINDWELLMETROBRANDTVSMOTOR
    HALPHOENIXLTDZFCVINDIA
    52-week lows
    On the flipside, two stocks in the 500-scrip basket hit 52-week lows: Zensar Tech and Alembic Pharma.

    Tags

    BSE Sensexindia stock marketNifty BankNifty50VIX

    Previous Article

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire raises stake in this company — check out its top holdings

    Next Article

    Delhivery loss triples as Spoton integration hurts volumes

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng