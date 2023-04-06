Trade Setup for April 6: All eyes on MPC decision after Nifty 50 surges 600 points in four sessions

All eyes are now on the monetary policy decision and dealers suggest that the street has priced in a 25 basis points rate hike.

The last instance of the Nifty 50 index gaining for four straight sessions was last year, when it gained for eight days in a row between November 22 to December 1, during which it made its all-time high of 18,888. Since then, it has either been downhill or an upmove has tapered off in three days.

A combination of HDFC twins and index heavyweights ensured the Nifty 50 index gained for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday. The index has now gained over 600 points during the last four trading sessions.

75 points or nearly half of the 158-point rise on the Nifty 50 on Wednesday came from the HDFC twins.

There would also be certain names from the broader market like Avenue Supermarts, which would react to their quarterly business update. Today is also the last trading day of this truncated week, as the market will remain shut on account of Good Friday tomorrow.

Banks are emerging as the consensus trade among analysts, including those who have recently recommended buying Indian equities as valuations have become reasonable. Shibani Sircar Kurian of Kotak Mahindra AMC also remains positive on banks, especially the large private ones.

"Industrials, capital goods and manufacturing is the second theme that we are playing in our portfolios. Third would be automobile as a sector and incrementally even cement as a space is something where we believe that valuations are favourable and the outlook in terms of profitability is showing signs of improvement," Kurian told CNBC-TV18 on Wednesday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com believes that the Nifty 50 index can witness a pullback from levels of 17,650 - 17,700 as it is the resistance of a falling trendline channel. Therefore, he advises short-term traders to book profits on long positions in this range and look to re-enter on a dip towards support levels of 17,400 or a breakout confirmation of the higher range.

A long bull candle was observed on the Nifty 50 daily chart after a small breather candle on Monday by Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Technically, this pattern indicates an uptrend to continue post a small pause. He sees upside target of 17,800, which is the March 6 peak, and even 18,250 on the higher side only if it crosses the previous high. A decisive move above 17,800 will negate the bearish lower tops and bottoms chart pattern on the daily chart, Shetti noted.

The next hurdle for the Nifty Bank on the upside stands at 41,500 - 41,600, which can act as a profit booking zone for the short-term, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. However, in case the index crosses those levels, the rally can move higher towards 42,000 - 42,500. On the downside, support is seen between 40,600 - 40,500.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 06:

SGX Nifty

On Thursday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 35 points or 0.2 percent to 17,590, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific have opened with losses this morning. The Nikkei 225 and Topix are down a percent each, while the Kospi and Kosdaq in South Korea are down 0.5 percent each. Futures in Hong Kong are pointing to a positive open after a holiday.

On Wall Street, benchmark indices had a mixed session post the latest ADP Private Payrolls report, which showed slowing job growth in March.

The Nasdaq fell for the third straight day, declining 1.1 percent, while the S&P 500 fell 0.25 percent. However, the Dow Jones ended 0.2 percent higher due to outperformance by healthcare names.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"Technically, the structure is shifting its momentum towards the bulls and the Nifty 50 index remains in a buy-on-dips mode as of now with immediate support placed at 17,300 levels and the near-term resistance capped below 17,800 levels," noted Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities.

The Nifty 50 index has given a falling channel breakout on the daily chart, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. The index has also closed above the 200-day moving average, suggesting increasing bullishness. He expects the index to move higher towards levels of 17,800 and the uptrend to remain positive until it remains above the 17,350 mark.

"As far as levels are concerned, the pivotal level of 17,600 is the immediate hurdle for Nifty, surpassing which the index could re-test the recent swing high of 17,800 in a comparable period," Osho Krishnan of Angel One said. On the downside, 17,400 - 17,350 can act as an immediate support, while an unfilled gap around 17,200 is a crucial support.

Key Levels To Track

For today's weekly options expiry, the 17,700 strike call of the Nifty 50 index added 45.3 lakh shares in Open Interest. Additionally, the 17,650 call and 17,550 call also added 31.8 lakh and 29.7 lakh shares respectively in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,500 put added 119.5 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,400 put, which added 73.6 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio has now moved to 1.4 from 1.15 on Monday. No stocks are in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-Up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Birlasoft 77,54,000 269.25 0.19% 14.30% Gujarat Gas 44,68,750 463.10 0.02% 12.03% Coforge 6,23,350 4,026.00 4.50% 10.56% Balrampur Chini 66,25,600 410.20 0.05% 9.58% Persistent Systems 10,48,250 4,545.75 0.64% 9.05%

Short Build-Up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)