Trade Setup for April 5: Nifty 50 aiming for previous swing high after three-day upmove

Dealers that CNBC-TV18 spoke to said that the Nifty 50 will face resistance at levels of 17,500 on the upside.

The Nifty 50 index has now gained in four out of the last five trading sessions. The three-day upmove has fetched the index nearly 450 points of gains. It is exactly 400 points adrift of its previous swing high of 17,799 on March 6.

Benchmark indices began the three-day week on a positive note, led by a last-hour recovery and outperformance by financial shares. The Nifty Bank index recovered 300 points from the day's low to close near the mark of 41,000.

Adani Group stocks declined, with all except Ambuja and ACC closing lower, resulting in a market cap loss of Rs 18,000 Crore. On the other hand, auto stocks largely moved higher on the back of better-than-expected March sales, with Hero MotoCorp emerging as the top gainer.

All eyes are now on the monetary policy committee announcement on Thursday and the quarterly earnings season which begins next week where companies will report numbers not only for the March quarter, but also for the financial year 2023.

Dinshaw Irani of Helios Capital India said that their thesis of the market trading in a range has not changed. "Our feel is the world will be a bit of a choppy place to be in and probably a safe haven would be in India. However India is looking at a tight band in trade because for India to start moving up you need the world to stabilise which is not going to happen for at least a couple of quarters," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

The Nifty 50 continues to trade above the 9-day exponential moving average and the 21-day exponential moving average of 17,174 and 17,239 respectively on its daily chart, observed Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. "Technically, Friday’s bullish candle has shown optimism amongst the traders but the index needs to cross 17,500 levels on the higher side for a shift in the momentum," he said. 17,100 and 17,000 on the downside will act as key support levels.

Deepak Jasani of HDFC Securities believes that the range of 17,529 - 17,574 will offer resistance for the Nifty 50 index, while 17,207 on the downside will act as a support. However, he said that index volumes need to improve for the market to build on the gains made over the last few trading sessions.

The Nifty Bank index has now gained for five straight sessions, during which it has added close to 1,400 points. Volumes though, are low ahead of the MPC rate decision on Thursday. Kunal SHah of LKP Securities believes that the index trend will remain positive as long as it sustains above the mark of 40,000. Immediate resistance on the upside is at 41,000, above which, the index can move to levels of 42,000.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 05:

SGX Nifty

On Wednesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — declined 42.5 points or 0.24 percent to 17,532.5, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market. One must note that while Indian equities were shut on Tuesday, indices like SGX were operating and thereby the divergence in numbers.

Global Markets

Markets in Asia have opened mixed this morning after a negative closing on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 and Topix are down 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent respectively. The S&P ASX 200 is up marginally, while the Kospi is up 0.3 percent.

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets are shut today on account of a holiday.

Benchmark indices in the US snapped a four-day winning streak as traders assessed a spike in oil prices and its implications for the global economy.

The Dow Jones fell nearly 200 points or 0.6 percent, while the S&P 500 declined by a similar quantum. The Nasdaq declined 0.5 percent on Tuesday. Latest job openings report showed the number of available positions dropping below 10 million for the first time in two years.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Traders are choosing to remain lean during the truncated week leading to a rangebound index, said Rupak De of LKP Securities. The Nifty 50 remaining above the key support level of 17,200 will keep the short-term trend positive, he said. On the upside, 17,500 will be a key resistance, and a sustained breakout above those levels will result in a strong directional upmove, De said.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One prefers using dips on the index as a buying opportunity and sees 17,300 as an immediate support. A stronger base downwards is towards the bullish gap left betweem 17,250 - 17,150. "At this moment, it is ideal to focus on a stock-specific approach; because many new themes are likely to get unfolded," he said.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on Thursday, the 17,700 strike call of the Nifty 50 index added 28.6 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,650 call, which added 23.36 lakh shares. The 17,500 call added 20.9 lakh shares, while the 17,600 call added 19.5 lakh shares.

On the downside, the 17,400 put added 26.4 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,350 put added 23.5 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.15 from 1.3 on Friday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-Up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Balrampur Chini 60,46,400 411.4 3.37% 18.99% Bajaj Auto 16,40,750 3,977.00 2.68% 17.47% ONGC 3,95,58,750 154.95 2.11% 12.68% GMR Infra 12,90,82,500 43.70 7.37% 10.75% Maruti Suzuki India 20,78,800 8,560.00 2.51% 10.42%

Short Build-Up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)