Trade Setup for April 28: All eyes on 18,000 after Nifty 50 has best F&O series in six months

The last instance of the Nifty 50 closing above the mark of 17,900 was back on February 17.

All eyes are now on the Nifty 50 heading towards the 18,000 mark after it wrapped its first positive F&O series in the last five on Thursday.

The index needed 15 points to register its best F&O series since October last year, ended up with gains of 100 points, and also closed above the mark of 17,915.

The last instance of the Nifty 50 closing above the mark of 17,900 was back on February 17. The index closed the April series with gains of 835 points, only second to October, during which it had gained 919 points.

Index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Infosys and ITC contributed to gains in the Nifty 50 on Thursday. The index has now gained nearly 1,100 points from its March 20 low of 16,828.

For the first day of the May series, the index will react to poor numbers from the last two major IT companies in Wipro and Tech Mahindra. Axis Bank will also react to its one-time-charge-driven quarter. Among index constituents, UltraTech Cement will be reporting results today.

"We need to have some exposure to the rest of the world or the Make in India theme and I think the best place to play it is firstly the chemical names. Three names which come to my mind are Gujarat Fluorochem, Archean Chemical and Tatva Chintan Pharma. All three of them in terms of valuations, to us, are appealing," Vinay Jaising of JM Financial spoke about the chemical sector to CNBC-TV18.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa capital said that the Nifty 50 RSI has surpassed the 70 mark, indicating rising momentum. "Hence, until we see any signs of reversal, traders should continue to trade with a positive bias and stay with the trend," he said. Despite readings being in overbought zones, the index tends to do well when the trend is strong. He sees immediate support at 17,815 and 17,760 on the downside, with resistance at 17,970, 18,060 and 18,100.

"Presently buying the index on every dip will be a preferred strategy as prices are moving in a higher high higher low formation," said Ashwin Ramani of SAMCO Securities. Immediate support for the index is seen at 17,600 - 17,500, while for the May series, Ramani finds 18,300 to be an achievable target for the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Bank index closed above the 43,000 mark for the first time since January 3 this year. Rupak De of LKP Securities expects the index to move towards levels of 43,300 and 43,500 in the near-term, while 42,750 on the downside will act as a key support zone.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 28:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 57.5 points or 0.32 percent to 18,050.5, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices in the Asia-Pacific have opened higher on Friday after a strong overnight session on Wall Street.

The Nikkei 225 and the Topix are up 0.9 percent each, while the Kospi is trading with gains of 0.35 percent this morning.

Big Tech shares propelled benchmark indices on Wall Street higher on Thursday with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 registering their best single-day gain since January this year.

The DJIA gained over 500 points overnight, while the S&P 500 jumped nearly 2 percent. A 14 percent surge in shares of Meta Platforms pushed the Nasdaq higher by 2.43 percent. For the tech-heavy index, it was the best performance in a single day since March.

Meta ended at a 52-week high on Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected revenue in Q1 and issued upbeat guidance. The gains came despite a weaker-than-expected GDP print.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nifty 50's present chart pattern could open up a new bullish sequence of higher tops and bottoms in the near-term, said Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. Having crossed its crucial resistance of 17,865, the index may now move towards levels of 18,200 - 18,300 in the near-term. Immediate support is seen at 17,800.

Sameet Chavan of Angel One says that he will not be surprised to see the Nifty 50 index even heading towards levels of 18,500 in the first half of the May series. However, in the immediate term, it will have to cross a key resistance of 18,000 - 18,200 before moving higher. Downside supports are 17,800 - 17,700, and 17,600 - 17550.

LKP's De has also observed an inverted head and shoulder pattern on Nifty 50's daily chart, indicating a bullish reversal. "On the higher end, Nifty might move towards 18,000 - 18,100 over the near term," he said. 17,800 will be a key downside support.

Key Levels To Track

For the first weekly options expiry of the May F&O series on May 4, the 17,800 strike call of the Nifty 50 index has added 27.3 lakh shares in Open Interest. The 17,900 call has added 18.39 lakh shares in Open Interest.

The 17,800 put has added 48.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,900 put added 32.38 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.20 from 1.21 on Wednesday. No stocks are in the F&O Ban after Zee Entertainment and GNFC exited the ban period.

FII/DII activity

Fresh Longs (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Tata Steel 18,36,94,500 108.45 0.88% 54.44% Mahindra & Mahindra 1,24,86,600 1,229.70 0.75% 39.82% NTPC 6,91,46,700 172.00 0.50% 39.81% Cipla 1,38,41,750 922.95 0.74% 38.12% Oberoi Realty 65,68,800 920.15 0.77% 37.49%

Fresh Shorts (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)