Trade Setup for April 25: 17,800 next hurdle for the Nifty 50 but financials may support a breakout

Dealing rooms that CNBC-TV18 spoke to believe that 17,800 - 17,900 will be a crucial upside resistance for the Nifty 50.

The Nifty 50 finally broke out from a seven-day slumber to not only start the week with gains of over 100 points, but also close near a key resistance level.

April 5 was the last instance of the Nifty 50 index gaining over 100 points.

The support on Monday came from financial names, with ICICI Bank reacting to its strong quarterly earnings and adding a quarter of the Nifty's near-120-point surge on Monday.

In fact, Monday was also turning out to be another sluggish day for the market but the second half of trade saw a sharp upmove. The Nifty 50 is now close to a very crucial resistance band of 17,750 - 17,800 on the upside.

The Nifty Bank index has outperformed the Nifty 50 over the last month. The index has gained over 8 percent during the last month, compared to the Nifty 50's gain of 4.5 percent.

Dealing rooms that CNBC-TV18 spoke to believe that 17,800 - 17,900 will be a crucial upside resistance for the Nifty 50.

Three Nifty 50 constituents - Bajaj Auto, Tata Consumer Products, and Nestle India will be reporting results in today's trading session.

“I would certainly look to buy this stock on SIP basis and without any doubt, high valuation is something which is going to bother us but possibly that will remain perennial, valuations will continue to be expensive. I would prefer Tata Consumer and I am still banking on the future growth for the next 2-3 years even in the international business. So, it merits a buy,” Market Expert Dilip Bhat told CNBC-TV18 ahead of Tata Consumer's earnings.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Sameet Chavan of Angel One believes that the key 200-DMA support has now moved from 17,500 to 17,600. However, he finds it challenging for the Nifty 50 to surpass the upside resistance of 17,800 - 17,900 but if financial names continue to lend support, than a breakout is imminent. 17,600 - 17,550 on the downside will act as a support zone and Chavan advises traders to utilise intraday dips to add fresh longs on the Nifty 50.

As of Monday's closing, the Nifty 50 index looks positive for levels of 17,800 - 17,850, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. He sees downside support at 17,680, followed by 17,620.

The Nifty 50 has formed a bullish hammer candle stick pattern on the daily chart, said Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. He expects the index to continue its bullish momentum in the days to come. Immediate downside support is seen at 17,600, while resistance on the upside is seen at 17,900.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 25:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 39 points or 0.22 percent to 17,798, thereby pointing to a positive opening for the market.

Global Markets

US markets had a mixed session overnight as investors are gearing up for big tech's earnings that begin later tonight.

The Dow Jones gained 65 points, while the S&P 500 eked out a 0.1 percent gain. However, the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 0.3 percent lower.

Microsft and Alphabet are the two tech majors reporting results tonight, followed by others like Pepsico, Visa, and McDonalds.

What to expect on Dalal Street

"The technical structure as well as the derivative data hints at probability of a short term upmove and hence, traders are advised to look for buying opportunities and trade with a positive bias," said Ruchit Jain of Angel One. Immediate support is now at 17,650, while positional support of 20-Day Exponential Moving Average has now shifted to 17,550. He expects the index to rally towards 17,850 - 17,900 in the upcoming sessions.

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities still believes that a decisive breakout on the Nifty 50 can only occur once the index crosses levels of 17,865 on the upside in the coming sessions. "That could possibly result in sharp positive reversal for the Nifty," he said. Immediate downside support is seen at 17,600.

LKP's Shah believes that the Nifty Bank index has broken out with strong volumes and any dip should be an ideal opportunity to add long positions. Support on the downside is at 42,300 and he expects the index to head towards 43,000 - 43,300 on the upside.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly and monthly F&O expiry this Thursday, the 17,700 strike call of tthe Nifty 50 index shed 56.3 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,600 call, which shed 21 lakh shares.

The 18,000 call has added 18.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,800 call, which added 9.1 lakh shares.

On the downside, Open Interest addition was seen in the 17,700 put (44.1 lakh shares), 17,600 put (32.81 lakh shares) and 17,800 put (18.65 lakh shares).

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.13 from 0.93. No stocks are in the F&O Ban period.

FII/DII activity

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change LIC Housing Finance 1,02,74,000 339.25 2.29% -28.39% Coal India 2,71,57,200 230.90 0.33% -28.22% Exide Industries 1,08,03,600 188.65 0.19% -28.12% JK Cement 3,34,500 2,901.80 1.47% -27.91% HCLTech 68,30,600 1,056.85 0.49% -27.43%

Long Unwinding (Decrease In Price and Open Interest)