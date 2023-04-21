Trade Setup for April 21: Nifty 50 remains sluggish ahead of RIL results, HCLTech may provide some cushion

The market will also react to results from HCLTech, which optically appear to be a mixed bag but the guidance and commentary from the management has been fairly bullish.

Here is an indicator of how listless the trading has been on the Nifty 50 - We have had 11 trading sessions in April and in none of those sessions, the index has moved 1 percent or more in either direction.

The market slowly inched higher post the close of March 31 and has been grinding lower through this week. In another such session on Thursday, the Nifty 50 moved in a 100-point band and ended flat. However, the index managed to snap a three-day losing streak with that five-point gain.

Surprisingly, the volatility that comes along with a weekly options expiry session was also absent on Thursday.

It appears as if the market has been awaiting results from Reliance Industries, which will report after market hours later this evening. Reliance has a 10 percent weightage on the Nifty 50 and any move here will be key in determining which way the index is headed.

The market will also react to results from HCLTech, which optically appear to be a mixed bag but the guidance and commentary from the management has been fairly bullish. The company expects revenue growth of 6-8 percent in financial year 2024 in constant currency terms, better than Infosys' forecast of 4-7 percent.

BFSI, travel & tourism, and EPC are opportunities that Dhiraj Sachdev of Roha Asset Managers is betting on.

"We do like select phrama and specialty chemicals, which could come back as their profit or EBITDA margins are close to bottom, maybe fourth quarter results will again reflect cost and margin challenges. But market may have already discounted. And capital goods, specifically, will be driven by capex cycle recovery. And we expect the execution of all capital goods companies and most EPC companies to remain healthy, led by strong order book in the past five to six quarters," he told CNBC-TV18.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com expects the Nifty 50 index to resume its upmove in the short term. He is of the opinion that traders should continue with a stock-specific approach. Jain sees immediate support at 17,500 while upside resistance is seen at 17,700 - 17,770. "A move above these resistances will confirm a resumption of the short-term uptrend," he said.

The Nifty Bank index is also consolidating in-line with the Nifty 50 after not having seen a 1 percent of higher move in either direction over the last four trading sessions. The index is locked in a range of 42,000 - 42,500 and has closed at nearly the same levels in three out of the four trading sessions this week (42,262, 42,265, 42,269). Kunal Shah of LKP Securities says that a break in either direction will determine the trend for the index and that the bullishness will stay till it holds 42,000 on the downside.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 21:

SGX Nifty

On Friday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — gained 27 points or 0.15 percent to 17,692, thereby pointing to a slightly negative opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices on Wall Street ended lower on Thursday as investors reacted to some mixed earnings.

The Nasdaq ended 0.8 percent lower, dragged by Tesla's shares, which fell 10 percent overnight. The Dow Jones declined over 100 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.6 percent.

All major averages are headed for a weekly drop with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 headed for their worst week in a month.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Rupak De of LKP Securities believes that the Nifty 50 is witnessing a time correction instead of a price correction over the last two trading sessions. He expects 17,580 to be a key support for the index, while 17,700 remains a strong resistance, above which, the bullishness in the market may resume.

"Will still consider buying the index at these levels as prices are trading above its short- and medium-term EMA," said Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities, adding that 17,500 - 17,450 will be a sacrosanct support for the index, with an immediate hurdle at 17,850. A break above those levels can take the index towards 18,000, while a break below support levels can take the index down to 17,250.

Key Levels To Watch

For next week's weekly and monthly options expiry, the 17,700 strike call of the Nifty 50 index has added 51.6 lakh shares in Open interest, while the 17,800 call has added 20.36 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the flip side, the 17,700 put has added 41.6 lakh shares in Open Interest, while addition is also seen in the 17,600 put (14.5 lakh shares) and 17,500 put (12.34 lakh shares).

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is back at 1, from 0.83 on Wednesday. No stocks are in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-Up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change ICICI Prudential 1,32,52,500 459.80 2.86% 11.58% City Union Bank 2,33,65,000 133.30 3.29% 9.95% HDFC AMC 24,52,800 1,772.30 0.18% 3.73% Ramco Cements 36,80,500 742.95 0.18% 3.49% Interglobe Aviation 31,38,300 1,995.00 0.99% 2.98%

Short Build-Up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Coforge 8,23,950 3,816.55 -1.89% 6.95% Metropolis 11,40,000 1,246.00 -2.49% 4.24% Havells 50,26,500 1,205.15 -1.03% 3.84% Persistent Systems 10,37,050 4,277.00 -1.15% 3.19% L&T Technology Services 14,09,800 3,347.95 -0.32% 2.89%

Short Covering (Increase In Price and Decrease In Open Interest)