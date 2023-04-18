Trade Setup for April 18: IT versus the rest to determine Nifty 50's direction

The downfall was also cushioned by index heavyweights like SBI, Reliance Industries, and ITC, which hit an all-time high on Monday in an underperforming market.

A tenth day of gains could not be possible on the Nifty 50 as Infosys and HDFC twins kept a lid on the index's gains. Despite ending the day with losses, the index recovered over 130 points from the day's low and managed to close above a crucial level of 17,700.

Some chartists had spoken about the need for the index to close above the 17,700 mark for the buy-on-dips strategy on the index to remain intact.

112 out of the 121-point drop on the Nifty 50 came from Infosys, which had its worst single-day drop since March 23, 2020. HDFC twins also contributed nearly 50 points to the downside. However, most of the IT stocks recovered from the lowest points of the day, thereby cushioning the index downfall.

The downfall was also cushioned by index heavyweights like SBI, Reliance Industries, and ITC, which hit an all-time high on Monday in an underperforming market.

Even for today's session, the market direction will mostly be determined by how the IT heavyweights move and whether the other index names be able to offset any potential negative movement.

"My own assessment is some of the midcap players could actually lose out a lot more, the midcap IT names were going at valuations that are significantly beyond historical averages, etc. and they will correct as an equal to the frontliners," N Jayakumar of Prime Securities said. "It's a sector that I will avoid, I think there is a lot more bad news in terms of either orders getting retracted, etc, coming through and I would not want to be in that space," he said.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan had expected a move towards 17,750 on the Nifty 50 post Monday's correction. However, for the index to take out 17,850 on the upside in the short-term looks unlikely, according to him. "I think that Nifty will consolidate within a price band of 17,500 - 17,850. So one can buy on dips and sell on rise. That could be the strategy at least for this weekly expiry going forward," he said.

Monday's correction should be seen as a buying opportunity going forward, according to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. "Looking at the data, we continue to advise a ‘Buy-on-dips’ for the benchmark while one can look for stock specific opportunities at current levels too from a short term perspective," he said. He sees immediate downside support at the 20-DMA level of 17,470, whil 17,950 - 18,060 on the upside is a resistance range.

Based on Monday's closing levels, the Nifty Bank index is still in the breakout zone for levels of 42,600 - 43,000 on the upside, according to Rupak De of LKP Securities. He sees immediate downside support at levels of 42,000 - 41,800.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 18:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — was little changed at 17,755, thereby pointing to a flat opening for the market.

Global Markets

Benchmark indices in America had a quiet but positive start to the week ahead of a busy earnings week.

The Dow Jones gained 100 points, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq added 0.3 percent each. A slew of banking names, from Goldman Sachs to Bank of America will be reporting results today, followed by Netflix, which generally reports earnings after the bell.

What to expect on Dalal Street

Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities observed the formation of a bearish engulfing pattern at the new Nifty 50 swing high of 17,863. Courtesy the move in Infosys, the index failed to sustain above the March 6 swing high of 17,799. "The strong upside bounce of the last 9 sessions and a formation of new higher high at 17863 levels on Monday are all pointing towards a sizable downward correction ahead for the Nifty before showing upside bounce from the lower supports," he said.

The Nifty 50 is likely to remain rangebound in the coming sessions, according to Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. However, he believes that the overall trend is positive. Immediate support is seen between 17,600 - 17,550, with upside resistance at 17,900. In case the Nifty breaks below 17,550, the next support is seen at 17,400.

LKP's De also indicates similar levels for the Nifty 50. He expects the trend on the Nifty 50 to remain sideways as traders may want to book some profits after a non-stop rally of 1,000 points.

Key Levels To Watch

For Thursday's weekly options expiry, the 17,700 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 76.2 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,800 call added 51 lakh shares.

The 18,000 call and the 17,900 call have also seen Open Interest addition of 38.3 lakh shares and 35 lakh shares respectively.

On the flipside, the 17,700 put has added 46.5 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,600 put has added close to 27 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio slipped below 1 and is now at 0.93 from 1.18 on Friday. Delta Corp and Balrampur Chini continue to remain in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-Up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Nestle India 3,37,360 20,230 4.02% 29.93% MCX 9,42,000 1,480.90 0.51% 8.18% Havells India 42,70,000 1,216.30 2.43% 7.71% Aditya Birla Capital 3,00,07,800 166.30 5.02% 7.07% Grasim 1,21,47,650 1,731.50 1.50% 5.93%

Short Build-Up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)