Trade Setup for April 11: Nifty 50 gains for six days in a row but faces pressure at higher levels

The indices are in consolidation mode ahead of a slew of macro data both in India and the US.

Signs are emerging that the Nifty 50 is starting to face pressure at higher levels. The index closed higher for the sixth day in a row on Monday, but corrected nearly 70 points from the day's high.

It was also the sixth session during which the index made a higher high and higher low on its chart but could not sustain at the day's high of 17,692.

This was the second session in a row where the Nifty 50 could not sustain at the day's high, after correcting 40 points from the top last Thursday as well.

At the day's high, the Nifty 50 traded at above the March 09 closing level of 17,589. The indices are in consolidation mode ahead of a slew of macro data both in India and the US. The latter will first report its inflation data on Wednesday, followed by India's own inflation report on Thursday. TCS will also begin the March quarter earnings season for the largecaps on Wednesday evening.

Rate sensitives continued to rally on Monday following RBI's interest rate pause coupled with strong business updates from companies like Tata Motors, Godrej Properties, and Sobha.

Pashupati Advani of globalforay believes that India is the only real big growth story left and therefore money has to be allocated here, with some money already coming in. However, since valuations are a little expensive compared to peers, investors are in a wait-and-watch mode.

"The reality is that the large stocks in India have done very well. The big (large) caps have done okay, I would say some of them actually come off quite a bit. Our market has always been a stock specific market and I think that's the way always will continue to remain. I think one has to do one's homework and then decide," he told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Rupak De of LKP Securities continues to maintain that the Nifty 50 index remains in a buy-on-dips mode until it remains above the 17,500 mark. On the upside, resistance is seen at levels of 17,700, which is where the index reversed from on Monday. Above those levels, the index may move further higher.

A small body of negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a long upper shadow indicating tiredness of the bulls at 17,600 - 17,700, noted Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities. "This pattern could be a minor set back for bulls for the short term. There is a possibility of minor downward correction from the highs," he said. However, he advises using dips as a buying opportunity as the short-term trend is positive with immediate support at 17,510.

After gaining nearly 1,800 points over the last seven trading sessions, the Nifty Bank index witnessed profit booking at higher levels and ended 200 points lower on Monday. Jay Thakkar of Sharekhan believes that the index will re-enter the bullish territory once it crosses the 41,200 mark, while currently it is in the consolidation range. Above 41,200, he sees the index heading towards 42,000, which is the previous range high.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 11:

SGX Nifty

On Tuesday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — was flat at 17,699, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Asian markets have opened higher after a subdued session on Wall Street overnight. The ASX 200 resumed trading after a holiday and has opened with gains of 1.3 percent.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan is up close to a percent, while the Topix is up 0.6 percent. The Kospi in South Korea is up 0.4 percent.

It was a subdued day on Wall Street after investors returned from a holiday-shortened week. Markets are awaiting key inflation data on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones ended 100 points higher, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended little changed. Tech stocks like Apple and Alphabet underperformed.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The pace of the rally on the Nifty 50 is getting slower as the index approaches its immediate resistance, observed Rohan Patil of SAMCO Securities. Both Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank have formed a bearish bat harmonic pattern on their daily charts and are trading near their potential reversal zones. Patil said that the validity of the current bullish pattern holds until the index remains above 17,300 - 17,250. Upside resistance is seen between 17,750 - 17,800.

Kunal Shah of LKP Securities also wants the Nifty Bank to sustain above 41,200 and failing which, the index may fall towards 40,600 - 40,500. He concurs with Thakkar's view of the index moving towards 42,000 in case it manages to break above 41,200.

If the Nifty Bank breaks below 41,000, which it did on Monday, it may slip in the coming week, but the downside appears limited, said Rahul Sharma of Equity99 Advisors. He sees immediate supports at 40,880 and 40,650 levels. However, the index has closed 50 points below the 40,880 level.

Key Levels To Track

For Thursday's weekly options expiry, the 17,700 strike call of the Nifty 50 added 56.26 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 18,000 call, which added 38.86 lakh shares.

The 17,850 call added nearly 28 lakh shares, while the 19,000 call shed 23.5 lakh shares in Open Interest.

On the downside, the 17,600 put added 39.45 lakh shares in Open Interest, while the 17,400 put added 21.2 lakh shares.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is flat at 1.09 from 1.1 on Thursday. No stocks are in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

Long Build-Up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Tata Motors 5,72,92,125 463.70 5.71% 14.02% ONGC 4,78,24,700 157.00 3.73% 11.78% Godrej Properties 49,72,075 1,229.50 8.72% 11.74% City Union Bank 1,81,65,000 126.20 0.44% 10.63% Chambal Fertilisers 45,45,000 279.90 2.21% 9.50%

