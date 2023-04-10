The Nifty 50 index is now trading above its 50-Day Moving Average of 17,522 and its 200-Day Moving Average of 17,511.

A three-day truncated week saw the Nifty 50 end higher on all three days and just a point shy of the 17,600 mark. In the 11 trading sessions since the March 20 low of 16,828, the index has risen 771 points.

The Nifty 50 index is now trading above its 50-Day Moving Average of 17,522 and its 200-Day Moving Average of 17,511. The 100-Day Moving Average of 17,903 is still around 300 points away, but the index is closing in on its previous swing high of 17,799.

During the truncated week, the Nifty 50 gained 1.4 percent, while the broader market outperformed with the smallcap index rising 2.3 percent. FII long positions on index futures, which at the start of the April F&O series were at a paltry 9 percent, have now risen to 18 percent.

Sentiment also received a boost after the Reserve Bank of India maintained a status quo on policy rates, contrary to market expectations of a 25 basis points hike. All eyes will now be on the March quarter earnings, which begin this week with major IT companies coming out with numbers.

The upcoming week will also be a truncated one with Friday being another holiday.

Jitendra Gohil of Credit Suisse Wealth Management told CNBC-TV18 on Thursday that the market is under-appreciating India's resilience and medium-term growth potential. He expects a good recovery in Indian equities during the second half of the year, adding that India's risk premium has fallen and valuations are likely to remain elevated.

What do the charts suggest for Dalal Street?

Jai Bala of cashthechaos.com believes that the Nifty 50 rally can extend towards the 17,800 mark in case it manages to hold the 17,500 mark. He said that the intraday correction on Thursday from 17,638 - 17,502 had signs of exhaustion and hence 17,500 becomes a key level for the index.

The short-term trend remains positive for the Nifty 50, according to Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com. However, he does not rule out a pullback or some consolidation in the coming week as readings on the lower time frame charts are in overbought territory. He advises traders to keep a buy-on-dips approach and expects immediate support between 17,500 - 17,380. A move above 17,700 can take the index towards 17,900 - 18,000, Jain said.

The Nifty Bank index also closed with gains of more than a percent during the truncated week. It now trades near the resistance zone of 41,000, according to Kunal Shah of LKP Securities. In case the index sustains above that mark, it can move higher towards 42,000. On the downside, immediate support is seen at 40,600 - 40,500.

Here are key things to know about the market ahead of the trading session on April 10:

SGX Nifty

On Monday, Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty 50 index — was flat at 17,725, thereby pointing to a subdued opening for the market.

Global Markets

Most Asian markets have opened higher on Monday after investors returned from a long weekend. The Nikkei 225 is up 0.6 percent this morning, while the Topix is up by 0.8 percent.

The Kospi of South Korea has opened 0.4 percent higher but the Kosdaq is trading 0.2 percent lower. Australian and Hong Kong markets remain shut due to a four-day Easter holiday.

Benchmark indices in the US also closed a truncated week on a mixed note as a series of weak labor data points hinted that a recession could be near.

The S&P 500 fell 0.1 percent for the week, breaking a three-week winning streak. Similarly, the Nasdaq composite fell 1.1 percent, while the Dow Jones eked out a small gain.

What to expect on Dalal Street

The Nifty 50 index has closed just above the 17,574 closing on March 10. Nagaraj Shetti of HDFC Securities expects the index to consolidate in the upcoming week before showing a decisive breakout above levels of 17,600 - 17,700. Immediate support for the index is seen at 17,500.

Rupak De of LKP Securities has observed a falling channel breakout on the daily chart of the Nifty 50. It has also closed above key averages for the second day in a row. He expects the index to remain in a buy-on-dips mode as long as it remains above the 17,500 mark. On the upside, he sees resistance at the 17,700 mark.

17,600 - 17,700 can act as an immediate hurdle for the Nifty 50, a close above which can take the index towards 17,800, according to Osho Krishnan of Angel One. He advises traders to utilise the dips to add long positions on the index. Key support on the downside is at 17,500 - 17,400, followed by an important support zone of 17,200.

Key Levels To Track

For the weekly options expiry on April 13, the 18,000 strike call of the Nifty 50 index has added 39.1 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,600 call (34.2 lakh shares) and the 19,000 call (33.9 lakh shares).

On the downside the 17,600 put and the 16,000 put added 28.8 lakh shares in Open Interest, followed by the 17,000 put, which added 25.8 lakh shares in Open Interest.

Nifty 50's put-call ratio is now at 1.1 from 1.4 on Wednesday. No stocks are currently in the F&O ban.

FII/DII activity

For the first time since 1993, FPIs have been net sellers in two consecutive financial years, according to VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Services. However, he expects that trend to reverse in the current financial year.

"FPIs have turned buyers in automobiles, financial services, capital goods, power and metals and mining. They have been selling in IT. The phase of sustained FPI selling appears to be over. Also, Indian valuations have turned reasonable now. More money is likely to flow into financials, capital goods and autos and auto components," he said.

Long Build-Up (Increase In Price and Open Interest)

Stock Current OI CMP Price Change OI Change Chola Finance 1,25,28,750 844.7 7.67% 24.90% Can Fin Homes 39,03,900 570.20 4.35% 9.46% Balrampur Chini 72,38,400 413.90 0.78% 9.25% ABB India 15,26,250 3,410.00 0.82% 7.79% IPCA Labs 17,64,100 832.20 2.17% 7.44%

Short Build-Up (Decrease In Price and Increase In Open Interest)