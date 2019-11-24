#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Trade cautiously in volatile market

Updated : November 24, 2019 01:53 PM IST

Dow Jones lost 45.96 points or 0.16 percent to close at 27,875.62 points. There is hardly any progress on trade talks between US and China.
Trade cautiously in volatile market
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

Tesla gets 1.46 lakh orders for 'Cybertruck', says Elon Musk

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV