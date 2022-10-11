Tracxn Technologies IPO subscribed 36% so far on Day 2

By Nishtha Pandey

Tracxn Technologies’ initial public offer (IPO) to raise up to Rs 309 crore secured 36 percent subscription so far on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding process. The share sale of the Bengaluru-based provider of market intelligence data — which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) — will be open for three trading days till Wednesday, October 12.

As of 12:10 pm, the IPO received bids for 76.6 lakh shares as against the total 2.1 crore shares on offer.

Tracxn Technologies IPO Day 2

Category Subscription Overall 36% Non-Institutional Buyers 10% Retail Investors 1.8x Qualified Institutions Nil

At the upper end of the price range of Rs 75-80 per share, the IPO of Tracxn Technologies is expected to raise Rs 309.4 crore.

Tracxn Co-Founders Abhishek Goyal and Neha Singh will offload 76.6 lakh shares each under the IPO.

Tracxn Technologies is backed by Flipkart Founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, who will exit the company by selling 12.6 lakh shares each.

Tracxn Tech shares are likely to be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on October 20.