Tracxn Tech shares list at nearly 6% premium over issue price

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Tracxn Tech IPO listing: The stock of Tracxn Technologies — a Bengaluru-based provider of market intelligence data — began its journey on bourses BSE and NSE at a premium of 4-6 percent over the issue price.

Tracxn Technologies shares made a decent debut in the secondary market on Thursday, in contrast to the trend seen in the grey market in the past few days. The stock opened on BSE at Rs 84.5 apiece — a premium of Rs 4.5 or 5.6 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range.

On NSE, Tracxn shares began their journey at Rs 83 apiece, a premium of Rs Rs 3 or 3.8 percent.

The listing of Tracxn Tech, a Bengaluru-based provider of market intelligence data, comes after its IPO to raise up to Rs 309 crore concluded with an overall subscription of two times.

The IPO of Tracxn Tech , which was open for subscription from October 10 to October 12, received bids for a total of 4.3 crore shares as against the 2.1 crore shares on offer.

According to dealers, Tracxn traded at a discount of Rs 4 in the grey market — or an unofficial market for unlisted securities — ahead of the listing.

“The IPO of Tracxn Technologies got a lacklustre response from investors from all the segments even though the issue size was small. The company has just started posting profits and its business operations are also not large which could be the reason behind weak subscription,” Abhay Doshi, Co-Founder of Unlisted Arena — a portal that tracks grey markets and deals in unlisted securities — told CNBCTV18.com.

He had expected a muted listing for Tracxn shares — meaning a debut not far from the issue price.

Date Grey market premium (in rupees) Oct 20 -4 Oct 19 -4 Oct 18 -4 Oct 17 -4 Oct 15 -4 (Source: IPO Watch)

Potential investors could bid for Tracxn shares under the initial share sale — entirely an offer for sale (OFS) — in a price range of Rs 75-80 in multiples of 185 under the IPO.