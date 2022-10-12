Tracxn Tech subscribed 76% so far on final day of bidding

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Tracxn Tech IPO: Potential investors will be able to bid for Tracxn shares in a price range of Rs 75-80 in multiples of 185 under the initial share sale, the subscription window for which closes later in the day.

Tracxn Technologies' initial public offer (IPO) worth up to Rs 309 crore was subscribed 76 percent so far on Wednesday, the third and final day of the bidding process. Potential investors can bid for Tracxn shares under the initial share sale — entirely an offer for sale (OFS) — in a price range of Rs 75-80 in multiples of 185. Tracxn Tech is a Bengaluru-based provider of market intelligence data.

received bids for a total of 1.6 crore shares as against the total 2.1 crore shares on offer. The IPO saw strong participation from retail investors. By 11:10 am, the of Tracxn Tech IPO

Category Subscription Qualified institutional buyers 22% Non-institutional investors 31% Retail investors 3.1 times Overall 76%

At the end of the second day of the bidding process, the IPO saw an overall subscription of 54 percent, with the portion meant for retail investors booked 2.6 times the shares on offer.

Out of the total issue, up to 75 percent of the shares are reserved for qualified institutional buyers, up to 15 percent for non-individual investors and up to 10 percent for retail investors.

"The company has been generating free cash flows... In FY22 (from April 2021 to March 2022), the company's free cash was at approximately Rs 5 crore ex-IPO investments," Neha Singh, Co-Founder and CEO of Tracxn Technologies, told CNBC-TV18 this week.

She said the company's business does not require heavy capex. "We can service our investors via free cash flow... Approximately 78 percent of the profit generated went directly to the bottom line," she said.