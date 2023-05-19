English
Tracking NSE's performance: Key things to know about the world's largest derivatives exchange

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023

India's leading stock exchange posted a 19 percent year-on-year growth in standalone net profit for the March quarter to Rs 1,810 crore. The exchange reported a strong 32 percent on-year growth in operating income to Rs 3,295 crore. The board has also recommended a dividend of Rs 80 per share for FY23, amounting to a payout of Rs 3,960 crore

The National Stock Exchange (NSE), which reported its fourth quarter (Q4FY23) results earlier this week, has performed better than its big global and domestic peers and ended financial year (FY) 2023 on a strong note. For the last five years, the exchanges has clocked more than 35 percent growth in both revenue and profits and is still trading near 21 times trailing earning versus global averages of 27 times.

Live Tv

Loading...

