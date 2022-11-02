Large deal in Tourism Finance, Piramal Pharma in upper circuit: What kept dealers busy on Wednesday?

Tourism Finance shares are up in four out of the last five trading sessions and have gained nearly 25 percent during this period.

Shares of Tourism Finance Corporation of India ended 1.5 percent higher on Wednesday after a large block deal, in which 6.3 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands.

Sources within dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that promoter entities, who are seeking reclassification, and removal from the promoter group are the likely sellers in this transaction.

Caution Caution!

Indian equities exercised caution ahead of the outcome of the FOMC meeting later tonight. The Nifty managed to hold on to the 18,000 mark but ended lower after gaining for four straight days.

FII flows have been mixed but there have been sharp reaction to any company that has missed on earnings expectations. Dealers suggest that while bias towards financials continues, metal stocks were also well bid.

Besides Tourism Finance Corporation, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Crompton Consumer: The stock has been consolidating post its The stock has been consolidating post its September quarter earnings where its net profit dropped 18 percent from last year. Dealers are anticipating a large block deal on the stock which is likely to be a potential clean out trade. Shares of Crompton ended 0.7 percent higher on Wednesday.

Piramal Pharma: The demerged unit of Piramal Enterprises ended locked in an upper circuit of 5 percent on Wednesday. This was the stock's last day in the T2T or Trade-to-Trade segment. The T2T segment is where shares are only traded on a delivery basis which cannot be done on the same day. Stocks within this segment are not eligible for intraday trading. Dealing rooms indicate that influential HNIs have been buyers in the stock.